Village of Surprise addresses nuisance property

Members of the Surprise Village Board have spent the last year trying to deal with a number of nuisance properties inside the village.

It seems that, as residents have aged and died or moved away, they've left behind empty homes that are now rodent-ridden and roofless, sometimes surrounded by aging, apparently-abandoned vehicles. At least some of the problematic properties seem to be owned by people who do not live in Surprise.

Neighboring David City attempted to demolish a nuisance property -- the Chauncey S. Taylor House -- a number of years ago, before public outcry put a stop to that course of action. Getting that house cleaned up and livable took almost a decade.

During a Jan. 9 Surprise Village Board meeting, however, Board Member Blaine Miller indicated that Rising City seems to have found some success in removing abandoned properties.

"They've done away with several (old houses) this summer...and they were better-looking houses than what we've got here," Miller said.

Following that process may require bringing a building inspector to condemn the properties in question, but Miller has not yet had luck with building inspector leads in David City and Columbus.

The village board is also hoping to establish a contract with Butler County to have the sheriff's office enforce Surprise's ordinances. The contract is supposed to be on the agenda for the upcoming Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 18.

Miller and his fellow board member Rich Buse also shared details on what they have tried to accomplish in the last month regarding at least two properties which each boast about a dozen abandoned vehicles.

"The thing we need to do is take pictures of the different vehicles and, if we can, take pictures of the license plates also," Buse said. "...The next step is to go to our attorney and show her the pictures so she can send out letters so hopefully these people will remove these vehicles."

Buse became Surprise's code enforcement officer in 2021, but on Jan. 9 he indicated there is a huge learning curve to the complicated, non-intuitive government processes by which the board may, someday, address the nuisance properties.

In Nebraska, development districts seem to be leading the charge on nuisance abatement efforts in small, rural communities like Surprise.

The Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) has a contract with Butler County, which allows the county's cities, towns and villages to become SENDD members and benefit from the district's services.

There is a page on SENDD's website about nuisance abatement and how the district has assisted a number of other communities, many of which have populations below 200. In Butler County, Bellwood and David City are members of SENDD. A one-year SENDD membership costs Bellwood about $275.

Other development districts, including the Central Nebraska Development District and West Central Nebraska Development District, also have information about nuisance abatement on their websites. West Central's page even features a bullet-point list for "the nuisance process."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.