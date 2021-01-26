Walking on thin ice: DC, other area firefighters take part in training

"You've got the ropes, the sleds, everything. That's why both agencies have special op trailers now, so we can travel with the equipment," Sloup said.

It's a significant investment, but one that will benefit more than just the hometowns of the participating firefighters.

"We could get deployed to Prague," Sloup said. "In the Bellwood lakes area, some of the southern parts of our counties, we'll probably get the call."

Through mutual aid agreements, the various fire departments and fire districts will assist each other in ice rescue situations.

"David City and Schuyler are going to have a mutual aid agreement that for any ice rescue situation we will both respond," Sloup said.

Bo said it's not uncommon for multiple agencies to do the trainings together.

"We actually like multiple agencies to work together because on a real call that's the real world for us," Bo said.

When volunteer departments get called out for an ice rescue, only a few technicians may be available to respond. Only the certified ice rescue technicians can actually be on the ice during an operation, so the more of those that are in the area, the better.