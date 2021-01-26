Walking on thin ice: DC, other area firefighters take part in training

Roughly two dozen people gathered on the banks of the western pond in David City Park on Sunday morning to practice saving each other on the frozen water.
The 22 firefighters took part in a level two ice rescue training course. The group included firefighters from David City, Columbus, Schuyler, Hastings and Raymond.
Split into teams, the firefighters took turns playing hero and victim and practiced rescue scenarios for single and multiple victims.
The 22 firefighters at David City Park, 699 Kansas St., were all already certified to do level one ice rescue, a prerequisite to participate in the level two training.
David City Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Mark Sloup said a group from David City and Schuyler took the level one surface ice rescue training last year.
"Then there were a few individuals from different agencies that took ice level one this year," Sloup said.
The level two training builds on the foundation of skills learned from level one. The first level of training focuses on shorter-range rescues where the victim is fewer than 250 feet from the shore. It covers basic communication techniques and team operations, self-rescue scenarios and victim extrication and assessment.
Level two goes beyond that. It focuses on more elaborate and advanced rescues, where there may be multiple victims and victims who are more than 250 feet from shore. Technicians learn how to use more advanced rope and rigging set-ups to haul rescuers and victims out onto the ice and back into the shore. Level two training also includes more advanced care for hypothermic patients.
The level two training in David City took place over the course of two days, Saturday and Sunday.
Bo and Becky Tibbetts of Public Safety Dive Services traveled from Grand Junction, Colorado, to administer the training. They travel all over the United States to hold trainings like the one in David City over the weekend.
Equipping a fire department for ice rescue is no small thing. The rescues are fatiguing, Sloup said, and keeping up the certifications requires constant work.
Apart from the trainings themselves, each of which costs upwards of $400 per person, a good deal of equipment is necessary. Both the David City and Schuyler fire departments have acquired their own equipment.
"So far we've just paid for it all," Sloup said.
David City and Schuyler have newer rescue suits for their firefighters, which can be used in both swift water and ice rescue operations.
Bo said many of the firefighters at the weekend training are also certified for level one and level two swift-water rescues.
"It's a dual-purpose suit, it just depends on what kind of PFD (personal flotation device) you have. Both David City and Schuyler have the newer styles of suits now. They're about $850 apiece," Sloup said.
And that doesn't include the ropes, Sloup added, which are specifically designed to keep from freezing during an ice rescue.
"You've got the ropes, the sleds, everything. That's why both agencies have special op trailers now, so we can travel with the equipment," Sloup said.
It's a significant investment, but one that will benefit more than just the hometowns of the participating firefighters.
"We could get deployed to Prague," Sloup said. "In the Bellwood lakes area, some of the southern parts of our counties, we'll probably get the call."
Through mutual aid agreements, the various fire departments and fire districts will assist each other in ice rescue situations.
"David City and Schuyler are going to have a mutual aid agreement that for any ice rescue situation we will both respond," Sloup said.
Bo said it's not uncommon for multiple agencies to do the trainings together.
"We actually like multiple agencies to work together because on a real call that's the real world for us," Bo said.
When volunteer departments get called out for an ice rescue, only a few technicians may be available to respond. Only the certified ice rescue technicians can actually be on the ice during an operation, so the more of those that are in the area, the better.
"There can be other support staff, or what they call line tenders, to hold the ropes and bring the victim and rescuer in," Sloup said.
The quality of the ice in a real-world ice rescue operation is unpredictable and unknowable. Often the ice will be compromised, varying in thickness or broken into several pieces.
The level two ice rescue training is special because it equips technicians to save themselves as well as others.
"Each individual has to be able to get themselves out of the situation," Sloup said.
