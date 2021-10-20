Wastewater treatment plant updates moving along

It may take $17,000 and at least three months to replace a seized valve at the David City Wastewater Treatment Plant head works building.

"We are down a basin," Interim Water Department Supervisor Aaron Gustin told the City Council of David City at its Oct. 13 meeting. "...We are going to see if we can't get a grinder in there, clean it up, see if we can't break it loose, that way we can have two working basins in the meantime."

Before the valve stopped functioning properly, Gustin said, the facility was seeing a very positive trend in ammonia levels. The city's ammonia levels have violated regulatory guidelines for a long time. Over the last several years, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has put increased pressure on the city to resolve that and other issues with its water and wastewater facilities.

Ammonia is not considered toxic for humans and other mammals because their bodies are able to process it. However, ammonia is dangerous for fish and amphibians -- whose bodies cannot process it in high amounts -- making it a concern for environmental regulatory agencies like the EPA and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).

"Let's get the new (valve ordered) because this is an emergency," Mayor Alan Zavodny said at the meeting. "... If you can break (the old valve) loose and use it as a bridge until the new one comes and we can install it, great."

Gustin also updated the council on safety improvements to the wastewater treatment plant head works building.

The head works building, where the wastewater treatment process starts, routinely floods, introducing a serious safety issue.

"Recently, Bob Veenstra with Veenstra & Kimm started his evaluation and he's going to be making his recommendations probably within the next month," Gustin said. "One way or another, until something is done on a construction level, we are still entering an unsafe building."

For now, Gustin said, the city is working on modifications that should at least make the building safe for entry.

Gustin indicated that some of the head works flooding issues may be related to the construction of the anaerobic lagoon facility more than a year ago. He said the department recently looked at a line Eriksen Construction installed while working on the anaerobic lagoon.

Gustin said some of his employees dug one hole above the line and another hole of similar depth 3 or 4 feet to the west. The hole above the line was filled with water, while the second one was "absolutely dry," Gustin said.

"That tells me water -- whether it be groundwater or sanitary sewage -- is following that line back and pooling right at our head works building, which is why it's looked the way it's looked for the last year-and-a-half. I do not recall it being as bad … until after the anaerobic lagoon was done," Gustin said. "...We are going to be communicating with those individuals that we need to, to see how we can keep (the water) away or what the source is."

Meanwhile, Gustin said, water main replacements are coming along, but noted that the city is way behind where it should be, ideally.

"I do rely on information that was provided by (previous water department supervisors) in terms of how far behind we actually are on water main replacements," Gustin said. "We exposed a water main that probably should have been ahead of this one on the list two weeks ago, given the state that it was in."

While giving his update to the council, Gustin also noted that a repair technician recently advised the department to replace its vacuum truck as soon as possible.

The truck was originally only meant to be used for jetting and pumping out sewers, but the city also uses it for hydro-excavating and clean-up.

Zavodny advised the city to start looking into bringing a new truck on board before the current one gives out completely.

Everything, Gustin said, is breaking.

"It's not your fault," First Ward Council Member and Council President Tom Kobus said. "Everything's old."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.