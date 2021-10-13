WATCH NOW: 4-H'ers donate telescope to Hruska library

Members of Butler County's Always Busy Clovers 4-H Club gathered at the Hruska Memorial Library in David City on Wednesday, Oct. 6, to donate a telescope to the library.

"We got the funds to do it from the Governor's Ag Excellence Award," Always Busy Clovers Co-leader Christina Podolak said. "It was a $500 award. Ben and Lisa were the ones that did the legwork. Lisa had the idea and Ben wrote up our application for it."

Ben Lyons is a member of the Always Busy Clovers -- a community 4-H club with over 45 members as of the last headcount -- and his mom, Lisa Lyons, is one of the club's co-leaders.

Lisa said she saw a telescope checkout program on the Facebook page for a library group around the same time the 2021 Governor's Ag Excellence Award application deadline was extended from March 1 to April 1.

"I just said, 'This would be great!' and … the club approved the idea," Lisa said.

Ben began working on the award application near the beginning of the year.

The Always Busy Clovers were one of 28 Nebraska 4-H clubs to receive a 2021 Governor's Ag Excellence Award. According to a page about the award winners on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) 4-H website, the awards are sponsored by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.

"The purpose of the Nebraska 4-H Foundation's Governor's Ag Excellence Awards is to recognize 4-H clubs for the work of the individuals in the club and the community service work of the entire club," the web page said.

Each award recipient received a $500 check to be used to complete a project that will have a lasting community impact. When applying for the award, each 4-H club had to detail their plan for using the $500 and how their project would benefit their community.

"It's great publicity for the club that we're donating this to the library and it spreads the 4-H message," Ben said.

Ben said the application also mentioned that, thanks to the free county-wide library memberships supported by the Butler County Board of Supervisors, anyone in the county -- not just David City residents -- would be able to benefit from the donation of the telescope to the library.

Gov. Pete Ricketts gave out the awards at a June 28 ceremony in Lincoln, but the Always Busy Clovers had to wait until the telescope arrived to donate it to the library.

Library staff, Butler County Extension employees and 4-H club members were present as the library received the telescope in the afternoon on last Wednesday.

"I'd like to thank the extension office for their support of this project and all of the encouragement, the library for accepting the donation of the telescope and everyone else who supports 4-H," Ben said.

Louise Niemann and Rachel Fuxa with Butler County Extension indicated that they are hoping the telescope donation encourages more 4-H'ers' interest in the sciences, particularly this year's 4-H Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Challenge.

According to the 4-H STEM Challenge page on the UNL 4-H website, this year's challenge -- 'Galactic Quest' -- "focuses on the mysteries and adventures of space exploration." Those interested can learn more about the challenge by visiting 4h.unl.edu/4h-stem-challenge.

In the meantime, the library will be working on its checkout policy for the telescope. Children's Librarian Lucy Watts told the Banner-Press that the telescope will remain on display in the library until the end of October, and will be available for checkout starting Nov. 1.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

