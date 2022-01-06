WATCH NOW: Butler County has new gWorks site

For the first time ever, voting precinct information is available online at butler.gworks.com.

In a Dec. 22 email to the Banner-Press, Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said the 'Clerk' tab on butler.gworks.com has previously featured layers including lines for natural resource districts, public power districts, city council wards, county board supervisor districts and school districts.

"New to (the clerk's) tab are the voting precincts -- that was never there before," Laska said.

Indeed, the map now shows the boundaries for the county's voting precincts, which shifted following redistricting last year.

The website is free to use and open to all.

While on the 'Clerk' tab at butler.gworks.com, users may enter an address or zoom to a specific location in Butler County. Activating the various layers to show which districts cover the address or location helps determine which offices those residents elect.

Nearby Platte and Colfax counties also added political subdivision and voting precinct information to their gWorks sites this year.

As in Butler County, the Colfax County Clerk Rita Mundil performs the duties of the election commissioner, so the district information can be found under the 'Clerk' tab on colfax.gworks.com.

Platte County has its own separate election commissioner, however, so on platte.gworks.com the district information is under a tab labeled 'Election Commissioner.'

In a Dec. 22 email to The Banner-Press, Mundil said the clerk's tab is a brand new addition to the Colfax County gWorks site. The same goes for the Election Commissioner tab on platte.gworks.com.

The information on each county's gWorks site reflects the new boundaries for the various political subdivisions, as determined during last year's redistricting based on the 2020 census. Generally-speaking, the information for the various districts will be good for the next 10 years, at which time redistricting will occur again according to the results of the 2030 census.

Mundil said the information on the gWorks site is largely complete, but may be subject to some adjustments and updates as various political subdivisions certify the offices that are up for election, which they must do this week.

"The political subdivisions will need to be updated as I get the certifications in," Mundil said. "The political subdivisions have until Jan. 5 to provide me with their certifications for the 2022 election."

Jan. 5 was also when the 2022 election candidate filing period began.

Incumbent elected officials have until Feb. 15 to file for an office to appear on the primary election ballot. Non-incumbents have until March 1. Primary elections will be held May 10. The results of the primaries will help determine the names on the ballots for the general election, slated for Nov. 8.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.