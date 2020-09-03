WATCH NOW: Chauncey house to be emptied by Sept. 10

“We’ve got a whole crew coming in," Cathy said. "We’re doing our best, we’ll get everything out of there."

The Klugs held weekend sales at the property several times over the summer, and Cathy said she now hopes they will be able to break even on the project. Previously, she didn’t think that would be possible thanks to the cost of hauling and dumping the tons of trash and mold in the house.

A donation from the Butler County Landfill has changed that, though, and it will cost her nothing to dump her last few loads.

“Those weekend sales made us $4,900 but we spent almost $2,500 on the labor and another $2,000-something on all the stuff being hauled away. We didn’t break even but we will once they go to junk out and we sell there,” Cathy said.

Cathy added that there will be no more weekend sales at the house.

“Jeff sold corn today. He didn’t want to sell it for what he sold it for but we’re doing it just to get this done. We should have been done by now, it’s just too bad we weren’t,” Cathy said.

The Klugs encountered multiple delays, mainly due to the dire condition of the Chauncey House. Several people working in the house got sick while working, including Cathy.