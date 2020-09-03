WATCH NOW: Chauncey house to be emptied by Sept. 10

Local farmers Jeff and Cathy Klug hope to have the Chauncey House cleared out by Sept. 10.
The Chauncey House, 715 N. Fourth St. in David City, has been an abandoned property for approximately 10 years. In May, the Klugs won a bid for the contents of the house, on the condition that they would empty it.
The Klugs agreed to pay the City of David City $8,700 for the project, with $2,000 paid upfront and the rest to come once the house was empty.
Originally, the Klugs had until June 30 to clear the place out. However, the amount of junk in the house caused delays and the City provided multiple extensions.
Cathy provided the City with a $3,000 early payment on Aug. 26, toward the remaining $6,700 she and her husband owe. City Administrator Clayton Keller told The Banner-Press the Klugs offered to make the early payment.
“It was not requested by the City,” Keller noted.
Keller said the City does not yet have a definite plan for what to do with the house after it is cleared out.
“That conversation, hopefully, will happen in the next month or so,” Keller said.
During the Aug. 26 council meeting, Cathy said she hoped to have the house empty after the weekend of Aug. 29 and 30.
“We’ve got a whole crew coming in," Cathy said. "We’re doing our best, we’ll get everything out of there."
The Klugs held weekend sales at the property several times over the summer, and Cathy said she now hopes they will be able to break even on the project. Previously, she didn’t think that would be possible thanks to the cost of hauling and dumping the tons of trash and mold in the house.
A donation from the Butler County Landfill has changed that, though, and it will cost her nothing to dump her last few loads.
“Those weekend sales made us $4,900 but we spent almost $2,500 on the labor and another $2,000-something on all the stuff being hauled away. We didn’t break even but we will once they go to junk out and we sell there,” Cathy said.
Cathy added that there will be no more weekend sales at the house.
“Jeff sold corn today. He didn’t want to sell it for what he sold it for but we’re doing it just to get this done. We should have been done by now, it’s just too bad we weren’t,” Cathy said.
The Klugs encountered multiple delays, mainly due to the dire condition of the Chauncey House. Several people working in the house got sick while working, including Cathy.
While working Cathy also broke her toe, which became infected. In the last month, she also broke her elbow at the house.
“They put a plate and screws in there and I was not supposed to use it for two weeks. Well, I went back that following week, even though it was swollen, and I moved that plate and I moved some screws. They have to go back and redo it,” Cathy said.
Cathy said she plans to get the house empty and then redo the surgery.
Cathy noted that she is very thankful for all the support she has received from the David City community.
“We did have people who called and wanted to come help us, but we were so worried about somebody getting hurt,” Cathy said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
