WATCH NOW: Fire department holds open house at station

There were plenty of games to play, things to do and pieces of equipment to look at during the David City Volunteer Fire Department's open house on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Dozens of local families spent part of their Sunday at the open house, where food and refreshments were provided with support from the three banks in David City, Bank of the Valley, First National Bank of Omaha and Union Bank & Trust.

Fire Chief Mark Sloup said the department usually tries to hold its annual open house in the fall during Fire Prevention Week, which took place from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 this year.

Sunday's event was something of a return to normalcy for the open house event, which was held at the fire station for the first time in a few years.

In 2020, the fire department's open house was canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before that, the department had moved the open house to Ag Park, 62 L St. in David City, due to construction on the downtown renovation project.

Around the same time as the project, the fire station, 552 D St. in David City, received a $100,000 facelift of its own. Sloup said the station's exterior was redone to make sure it matched the rest of the downtown area following the renovation.

About a year ago, the department also upgraded one of its emergency medical service (EMS) vehicles. Sloup said the department tries to replace one of its two EMS vehicles every five years. That's necessary due to all of the use they get, Sloup said, noting that the EMS vehicles are used more frequently than the department's firetrucks.

Along with the new vehicle came some equipment upgrades, including power lift cots. Sloup said the power lift cots require less manpower to operate.

Members of the department demonstrated that on Sunday as they stood by and successfully instructed groups of children how to use the cots to load someone into the back of an ambulance.

Other important pieces of equipment were used during a demonstration at about noon that day, as members of the fire department suited up and showed the assembled audience different ways they might reach someone trapped inside of a vehicle.

The demonstration victim was a minivan donated by David City's Hartman Auto Repair. Sloup said Hartman Auto Repair often donates unsalvageable vehicles to the department for training purposes.

By the end of Sunday's demonstration, members of the fire department had broken in at least one window, pried off a door and sawed through and removed the minivan's front windshield.

Nearly 90 years of fire department technology was on display at the open house, between the new power lift cots and an antique 1932 Chevrolet fire engine that made trips around the block giving rides to open house attendees. When not being used to give rides, the antique engine is stored inside the fire station.

Seeing the antique engine parked among the modern EMS vehicles and firetrucks at the open house underscored how far technology has come.

Butler County Emergency Management Director Mark Doehling works closely with all of the fire departments in Butler County. He remembers a time before the departments used cell phones or even pagers.

"I was chairman of the 911 committee when we first got 911 organized in Butler County," Doehling said. "Previous to that, we had old fire phones hanging on the walls of business and homes. You used to dial a seven-digit number in your local community to access help."

Community members won't have to call 911 to see members of the department out and about again soon, as they will visit most homes in David City during their one and only annual fundraiser.

"We'll start at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. We go door to door through the community in about two, two-and-a-half hours," Sloup said.

All of the donations that are collected will be used for training and the department's day-to-day operations.

