WATCH NOW: Hein turns jet into outdoor space

The opportunity to turn a private jet into a renovated indoor space doesn’t come along often, but when the chance crossed Tracy Hein’s path, she jumped on it.
Last month, Tracy and her family spent two days relocating a Challenger 604 private jet from Lincoln to David City. The aircraft had already been cannibalized for parts and was on its way to becoming scrap metal when she stepped in.
“I thought it would be a shame to scrap it. The opportunity to do something like this doesn’t come along very often,” Tracy said.
Initially, Tracy said the plan was to turn the jet into a deer blind. Now she and her husband, John, are looking to turn it into a hangout spot on their small acreage north of David City.
“We’ll clean it up. The seats are still in it, the interior is still in it,” Tracy said.
The plane wasn’t buttoned back up after it was raked over for parts, so that will be one of the first things to do, she said.
“We’re going to run electricity to it and get a heater and air conditioner in there and get some lights in there,” Tracy said.
Tracy noted that she’s been called crazy more than once over the last several months, but she has soldiered on.
“We’re going to pour some concrete holes, hopefully this week, and then I can start getting the inside organized. Then we’ll get the wings on and get the tail back on,” Tracy said.
The wings and tail were removed to transport the plane more easily. That, John said, was the first challenge.
“We got a 40-foot trailer and a pick-up and we just headed down to where it was in Lincoln. It was sitting on three jack stands. We backed the trailer under it and let it down and jacked it up again and kept going until we got the trailer under it and strapped it on,” John said.
That was the first day. On the second day, John said, they cut the wings off with a saw, loaded them up and headed home.
“We didn’t have any issues,” John said. “It was an interesting drive. We just took our time, (we were) safe and had good luck. We were happy when we got home with it.”
Right now, the jet is parked by a pond on the Heins’ property. Deer come through that area often, Tracy said, so it may still have potential as a deer blind. Otherwise, it’ll certainly be a unique space to kick back with friends and family.
John said this is the first project of this kind that his family has undertaken. He said his family plans to work on the jet as they have time to do so.
“I think it’s going to be a cool deal when we get it done,” John said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
