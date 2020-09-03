WATCH NOW: Hein turns jet into outdoor space

The wings and tail were removed to transport the plane more easily. That, John said, was the first challenge.

“We got a 40-foot trailer and a pick-up and we just headed down to where it was in Lincoln. It was sitting on three jack stands. We backed the trailer under it and let it down and jacked it up again and kept going until we got the trailer under it and strapped it on,” John said.

That was the first day. On the second day, John said, they cut the wings off with a saw, loaded them up and headed home.

“We didn’t have any issues,” John said. “It was an interesting drive. We just took our time, (we were) safe and had good luck. We were happy when we got home with it.”

Right now, the jet is parked by a pond on the Heins’ property. Deer come through that area often, Tracy said, so it may still have potential as a deer blind. Otherwise, it’ll certainly be a unique space to kick back with friends and family.

John said this is the first project of this kind that his family has undertaken. He said his family plans to work on the jet as they have time to do so.

“I think it’s going to be a cool deal when we get it done,” John said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

