Ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, Friends of the Library held a Meet the Candidates Forum on Nov. 1 at the David City Auditorium.

Both candidates for Butler County sheriff – Democrat Marla Schnell and Republican and incumbent Tom Dion – took part in the event.

During his introduction, Dion said he has been serving Butler County since 1999. In 2003 he became the first K-9 handler in the county, became a sergeant in 2005 and was elected sheriff in 2018.

Schnell started in dispatch in 1999; in Polk County the dispatchers were also detention officers, she said. She started at the David City Police Department in 2007 and is currently a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

Of the multiple questions asked, both candidates differed on if there is current funding available for adequate personnel and equipment.

Schnell shared she did not feel like there is adequate funding available, pointing to case management software Zuercher still needing to be implemented and $0 budgeted for training in the current budget. She noted that 32 hours a year of continuing education are now required for law enforcement.

“Free trainings are good, but I don't feel some of them fit Butler County's needs for training. We need to maybe look at grants to help pay for those,” Schnell said. “Just to make sure we get those training hours. Hands on training is a lot better than the free online training, where we can work with other departments.”

Dion said he felt like there is adequate funding but there will need to be an increase as more deputies are being added to the force. Training can be done online free of charge, he added.

“There is specialized training for deputies that can attend such as firearms instructor course, DARE officer instructor course and K-9 officer certification course, which require tuition, room and board expenses,” Dion said. “I am a firm believer in continuing education but we have to work within the budget constraints also.”

The sheriff candidates were also asked about how they would limit turnover and retain staff.

Schnell commented that employees leave their jobs because of management, dysfunction in the office and no growth opportunities in their positions. She said she would create a pay scale so that employees with seniority are compensated as such, as well as look at what other agencies their size are doing.

“My goal would be to maximize keeping them here, make it where they want to be where they can grow in their specified field of training if they desire, like K-9 or drug enforcement or whichever, and help them get those goals and limit the factors that are pushing them out, lack of communication or leadership or whatever it might be,” Schnell said.

Dion said retention is a problem across the board and he’s been able to fill open positions quickly with certified officers who do not need to be sent to training, which saves the county money. He added a wage study was done recently that showed Butler County deputy wages are at or above those at comparable counties.

Dion also brought up the matter of hiring bonuses, noting that the incentive only benefits new hires. He added if hiring bonuses were approved by the board of supervisors, the same measure would need to be offered for other county offices.

“I am not certain hiring bonuses are the right thing to do,” Dion said. “I will never stand in the way of someone bettering themselves at a new place of employment. But I will say grass is not always greener on the other side.”

Notably, the candidates were also asked what they would do if they were given a $1 million grant.

Schnell said she would first look into pay increases and hiring a school resource officer, as well as consider the hire of a technology specialist for computer crimes and a public relations officer to help get information out to the public.

Dion responded that he would first look into hiring a resource officer for the schools, install metal detectors at the schools and the courthouse entrances and bulletproof glass at the entrances of each of the schools. He said he would also consider in-person training for deputies and correctional staff, as well as flashing street signs on the north and south entrances to David City on Highway 15.

Two candidates for David City mayor were present at the forum – Jessica Miller and write-in candidate Skip Trowbridge.

During his introduction, Trowbridge announced that due to recent health issues he is dropping out of the race and would be refunding campaign contributions.

Miller, a David City native and current council member, still took part in the question and answer session, in which she was asked about the challenges in David City. Miller pointed to a lack of housing, which is currently being addressed by a new housing development in town, as well as needed infrastructure improvements.

Miller was also asked if the city should be in the business of purchasing real estate and developing it.

“The city does not buy real estate, we can't. The CDA (Community Development Agency) was developed to purchase property for developing and because we needed to get the process started in order to get the workforce housing to come into town. And it's something had to be done immediately. Ideally, I'd like to see this through private developers,” Miller said.

Notably, Miller was asked about how she would involve residents in the decision making process.

Miller responded she encourages citizens to attend the city council meetings and that better communication could be put in place to inform residents of a decision that impacts them.

There are five candidates running for the David City Public Schools Board of Education; voters will vote for up to three of the candidates.

Darrell Allen, incumbent; Jeff Blum, newcomer; Aaron Rerucha, newcomer; and Stephanie Summers, incumbent, participated in the forum.

When asked if there’s a particular issue that motivates them to run for the board, Allen mentioned providing a safe learning environment, curriculum that meets the family values within the community, learning opportunities outside of core subjects, consist support for students with learning challenges, early childhood learning opportunities, retaining teachers and staff and extracurricular activities that encourage students to be active and engaged.

Blum responded academics, which can be done by retaining teachers.

Rerucha pointed to keeping children safe, keeping property taxes down and his concern of critical race theory and sex education standards being pushed into schools by the state.

Summers responded community support of education which, to her, would mean building relationships and partnerships with businesses, as well as career and technical education and expansion of other programs.

Both Summers and Allen gave similar answers when asked about if there were areas of school spending that could be cut. About 75% to 80% of the general fund goes toward salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, they said, and the legislature puts a cap on how much the school district can grow its budget each year. That doesn’t leave much money for other areas such as transportation and extracurricular activities, Allen said.

“Regardless of some of the very fiscally responsible things that we do with our budget, there are a lot of limitations that we have coming down from the state,” Summers said. “When you talk about cutting, you're talking about cutting salaries of our community members. And that's a very hard discussion to have.”

Rerucha said he would tackle the budget from a need and a want perspective and a better job could be done at deciphering what things are a necessity and what is a want.

“Things are a little bit out of control right now with inflation and the economy and everything else,” Rerucha said. “So we definitely as taxpaying citizens cannot be afforded to pay another property tax hike or anything like that.”

Rerucha pointed to the school district’s greenhouse project as something that could have been classified as a want instead of a need.

“I was at the board meeting, there was $20,000 that were donated I believe; that is fantastic,” Rerucha said. “…More money came in, $90,000 some (dollars) came in or something like that, because the school sold property. But the whole greenhouse was like $205,000. So we still had to spend $100,000 out of pocket.”

Blum reflected on what Rerucha said, echoing there’s a difference between a need and a want and that the school district wasn’t in need of a greenhouse. Blum also said he would investigate where spending could be cut if elected to the school board.

More information on the candidates can be found at columbustelegram.com/community/banner-press/