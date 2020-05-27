WATCH NOW: Rising City honors fallen heroes

Sanley also read a piece titled Honor by The Rev. Paul Ziemer, which details the importance of honor in serving your country.

It starts with an 18-year-old young man who, though he doesn’t want to go to war, he still enlists because he was bound to honor his family and country. The nameless soldier came back home with both physical and mental injures that changed the course of the rest of his life.

“When we honor the fallen on Memorial Day, we also honor those who served with them, who paid a price but lived,” Sanley read.

Alyssa Blohm, a senior at Shelby-Rising City Public Schools, sang The national anthem and a patriotic song.

In the usual tradition, the Auxiliary presented the Honor Roll of Flags and Rick Sanley placed the Memorial Wreath.

The Honor Guard salute was completed by David City American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars combined unit, along with taps.