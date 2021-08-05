WATCH NOW: Sypal replaces Steager on county board

During her interview, Sypal said her time managing Stop-Inn has prepared her well for a seat on the board.

"I think I can bring a lot more to the county supervisors...through my business experience, budgeting experience, working with employees, working with people," Sypal said during the July 28 interview.

She added that she spoke to Steager about the responsibilities of the job before applying, as well as a few other members of the board.

"I had interest in running for (David City) mayor numerous times, actually, through the course of the last 10 years," Sypal said. "I just kind of felt that position was not for me."

Now, though, Sypal said she feels she has the time to dedicate to an elected role in government. She said a year-and-a-half is a good trial period to see if she is a good fit for the county board and expressed a willingness to continue her commitment beyond that if things work out.