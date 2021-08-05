WATCH NOW: Sypal replaces Steager on county board

Jan Sypal has replaced Scott Steager as the district 5 representative on the Butler County Board of Supervisors.
Sypal will serve out the remaining year-and-a-half of Steager's term on the board. Steager resigned from his position on the board at the end of June because he moved out of his district, which covers parts of Butler County in David City.
Sypal was one of six eligible candidates interviewed for the district 5 position on July 28. She and the other five applicants were interviewed in a special public meeting at the Butler County Courthouse, 451 N. Fifth St. in David City. They were interviewed by Julie Reiter, Karey Adamy and Stephanie Laska -- the Butler County attorney, treasurer and clerk, respectively -- as state law requires when there is a vacancy on a board of supervisors.
Reiter and Adamy underwent a similar process a decade ago to select Greg Janak to fill a district 6 vacancy left by Larry Zadina.
After interviewing each of the six candidates, the three women recommended and approved Sypal to be Steager's replacement.
Sypal grew up near Abie but has lived in David City for many years. She and her husband, Dan Sypal, own and run the Stop-Inn gas station and convenience store on the southern edge of David City, 1510 N. Fourth St.
During her interview, Sypal said her time managing Stop-Inn has prepared her well for a seat on the board.
"I think I can bring a lot more to the county supervisors...through my business experience, budgeting experience, working with employees, working with people," Sypal said during the July 28 interview.
She added that she spoke to Steager about the responsibilities of the job before applying, as well as a few other members of the board.
"I had interest in running for (David City) mayor numerous times, actually, through the course of the last 10 years," Sypal said. "I just kind of felt that position was not for me."
Now, though, Sypal said she feels she has the time to dedicate to an elected role in government. She said a year-and-a-half is a good trial period to see if she is a good fit for the county board and expressed a willingness to continue her commitment beyond that if things work out.
"I think I would have a better understanding of everything going on and could actually run for that position if that's where it takes me," Sypal said.
Sypal also said she is not afraid to have an opinion and speak her mind. That was one of the qualities Reiter, Adamy and Laska mentioned later when describing what they wanted in a board member.
Reiter said she values managerial and budgeting experience, critical thinking skills and availability in a board member.
"I also want somebody who has an opinion and is not afraid to voice it," Adamy said during the public meeting.
Laska said she believes fiscal responsibility is also key.
Sypal was sworn in soon after Reiter, Adamy and Laska came to their decision. Sypal participated in her first board meeting less than a week later on Aug. 2, at which District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore was named the board's permanent chairman going forward, replacing Steager who held the position before he resigned from the board.
Sypal is the first woman to serve on the board.
"I will do everything I can to make sure that I do everything correctly," Sypal told The Banner-Press. "I'm just really excited about it."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.