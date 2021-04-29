WATCH NOW: Young Eagles give kids free plane rides

Throughout the morning on Saturday, three small planes took turns lifting off from the David City Municipal Airport and into the sky above David City and Butler County, each time carrying excited kids in groups of twos and threes.

The flights were free and no one — not the pilots nor any of the organizing volunteers — was paid for their time. But getting paid wasn't the point.

"(It's) to introduce them to aviation and potentially spark an aviation career, because that's something that public schools haven't yet really accepted," U.S. Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 569 Young Eagles Coordinator Cristi Higgins said. "...And there are so many careers in aviation, (there are) literally hundreds of careers, and we need them. And the younger you start, the better."

The free rides are part of the Young Eagles program offered by various EAA chapters. The goal of the Young Eagles program is to introduce kids to flying and, if a passion is ignited, encourage them to pursue a career in aviation. Through the program, volunteer pilots give kids ages 8 to 17 free rides in small planes.

On Saturday, those pilots were Don Osbourne, Keal Bockelman and Gary Bartels.