Water, fuel, fish and the law

The City Council of David City has decided to hold off on proceeding with funding recommendations following a water treatment plant evaluation by engineering firm Olsson Associates, at least for the time being.
Craig Reinsch of Olsson Associates spoke at the council's Sept. 23 meeting about submitting a recommendation for possible funding.
The Council has been looking into options for improving its 40-year-old water treatment facilities, namely how to update the methods and equipment used to soften the water.
Right now, the City relies on lime to soften the water, but after receiving Olsson’s estimate for updating the lime softening equipment earlier this year, the City decided to get a second opinion from JEO Consulting Group Inc. to the tune of $12,500.
At a June 10 council meeting, JEO Branch Manager Ethan Joy suggested that there are alternative softening methods that may be cheaper.
But, at the most recent meeting, Reinsch said the City can pick and choose among Olsson’s recommendations for updating the existing plant, which came with a total price tag of approximately $5 million.
“One of the things to keep in mind with that recommendation is that even though we put together an all-inclusive consideration, which is beneficial for the City and the wastewater process … the City still has the option to go through and say, ‘We’d rather address this, this and this.’ You can kind of take what we have and approach it as an a la carte,” Reinsch said.
Interim Water Superintendent Aaron Gustin advised the council to wait to make any decisions about proceeding with a water plant evaluation until after they hear back from JEO Consulting, which should happen by the end of the year.
Council members have also discussed appointing a subcommittee to deal with water treatment plant projects going forward, but at the meeting, Mayor Alan Zavodny said they will wait to do that until after the November election.
In other water-related news, the City has officially put out a request for proposal to complete a source water protection study. The City was recently awarded a grant by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to pay for the study, which will help determine exactly where the City’s water is coming from and how to best maintain it.
At the Sept. 23 meeting, the Council gave approval for Storm Aeronautics to put in a gravel road and new fuel tank at the David City Municipal Airport. The hope is that, by installing a new fuel station, more people will be attracted to and make use of the airport.
Also approved was a formal catch and release order on all largemouth bass and bluegill at the David City Park, effective through the end of 2022. The goal of the catch and release order is to allow the park’s bass and bluegill populations to repopulate and stabilize.
Additionally, the City is also in the process of finalizing its law enforcement contract with Butler County.
“We finally have a contract put together,” City Administrator Clayton Keller said at the meeting. “The mayor and I have taken a look at it and we have what we want in there.”
At the meeting, Keller said the law enforcement contract committee will meet soon to go over the contract and get feedback from the County.
The law enforcement contract contains several changes in monitoring the performance of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in David City. At the meeting, Zavodny said the contract is limited to one year so they can re-evaluate and adjust if certain things don’t work out.
“We have all these ordinances, we have the vehicles we’ve been working through, we have the performance-based [stuff] which is brand new that we’re putting in. I think it probably protects the county to some extent, too, they may after a year say, ‘We hate this thing,’” Zavodny said.
Sheriff Tom Dion said at the meeting that he feels good about the conversations they’ve been having about the contract.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
