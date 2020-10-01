Water, fuel, fish and the law

“One of the things to keep in mind with that recommendation is that even though we put together an all-inclusive consideration, which is beneficial for the City and the wastewater process … the City still has the option to go through and say, ‘We’d rather address this, this and this.’ You can kind of take what we have and approach it as an a la carte,” Reinsch said.

Interim Water Superintendent Aaron Gustin advised the council to wait to make any decisions about proceeding with a water plant evaluation until after they hear back from JEO Consulting, which should happen by the end of the year.

Council members have also discussed appointing a subcommittee to deal with water treatment plant projects going forward, but at the meeting, Mayor Alan Zavodny said they will wait to do that until after the November election.

In other water-related news, the City has officially put out a request for proposal to complete a source water protection study. The City was recently awarded a grant by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to pay for the study, which will help determine exactly where the City’s water is coming from and how to best maintain it.