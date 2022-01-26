Welcome to the Tiger's Den

The Tiger's Den is more than just East Butler Community Schools' school store -- it's an opportunity for students to learn and apply tech-based and career-oriented skills.

The online Tiger's Den store -- ebtigersden.com -- offers East Butler merchandise made by students, including t-shirts, bleacher seats, drink containers, garden flags and stickers.

East Butler Teacher Lisa Bohaty got the Tiger's Den off the ground at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

"We started with shirts...with the Cricut and doing simple designs," Bohaty said.

A Cricut machine is a computer-controlled machine designed to cut paper, felt, vinyl, fabric and other materials.

After creating the designs using computer software programs, students use various methods and equipment -- including the Cricut machine, a heat press and even a laser engraver -- to apply the designs to the products.

Bohaty said they are hoping to add hats to the menu soon, but that doing so will require an embroidery machine.

"That's our goal -- the next thing we really want to buy is an embroidery machine," Bohaty said.

The equipment used by the Tiger's Den has been paid for using a combination of grant money, community sponsorships and school funds. Bohaty actually had to relocate from her old classroom to a bigger space to meet the demands of the Tiger's Den production process.

Tucked away in another room of the school there's even a screen printer, which East Butler senior Nicole Buresh is excited to learn how to use.

Buresh was the first student to get involved with the Tiger's Den, and she said it has been cool to see the program grow over the last few months.

"I told a lot of people about the class -- that it was awesome and I really enjoyed it first semester," Buresh said.

She said six people joined at the start of the current semester, which has helped streamline the design and production process.

"(In the first semester) Bohaty and I were doing T-shirts and flags and everything else and then we had one other girl coming in sometimes to help out, but it was a very bumpy process," Buresh said. "Now I know that if I start something or design something, there's someone else to help...and it's knocked out like nothing."

People can place orders with the Tiger's Den online and pick them up at the school or have them shipped to them. Bohaty said they've also been doing pop-up shops at school events, which have been very successful. She said they took roughly $1,400 in orders at their first pop-up shop.

Buresh added that, over a couple of months, the Tiger's Den group worked to produce between 200 and 300 T-shirts for school community members in support of East Butler's basketball team.

The Tiger's Den is part of the career and technical education programming offered at East Butler.

The entrepreneurial and business skills students learn as part of the Tiger's Den may be put to use when they enter the workforce.

"They learn how much it costs to buy the shirt, how much it costs to put the design on the shirt. For example, ordering transfers costs more but they're a lot faster than cutting them all out with the Cricut," Bohaty said. "...(It's about) learning how to sell and market."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

