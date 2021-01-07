Welcoming 2021: In with the good, out with the bad

COVID-19 insinuated itself into every aspect of 2020, but the residents of Butler County and David City have persevered in the face of the global pandemic, which reached the community in the spring.

According to Four Corners Health Department, Butler County had reported a total of 743 cases and COVID-19 related deaths remained at 10 as of Jan. 1.

COVID-19 forced schools to close in the spring and area students spent the last months of the 2019-2020 school year online. Many annual activities and events were canceled, postponed or heavily modified due to the pandemic.

Local youths got a taste of normalcy, though, when the Butler County Ag Society announced that it would still be holding 4-H competitive events at the modified Butler County Fair in July.

However, statewide Directed Health Measures and public health protocols have still kept many families separated from their elderly loved ones, who are particularly susceptible to COVID-19.

Despite the pandemic, however, Butler County saw its highest voter turnout in years for the November election, with many using early voting ballots rather than going to the polls in-person.