Welcoming 2021: In with the good, out with the bad

COVID-19 insinuated itself into every aspect of 2020, but the residents of Butler County and David City have persevered in the face of the global pandemic, which reached the community in the spring.
According to Four Corners Health Department, Butler County had reported a total of 743 cases and COVID-19 related deaths remained at 10 as of Jan. 1.
COVID-19 forced schools to close in the spring and area students spent the last months of the 2019-2020 school year online. Many annual activities and events were canceled, postponed or heavily modified due to the pandemic.
Local youths got a taste of normalcy, though, when the Butler County Ag Society announced that it would still be holding 4-H competitive events at the modified Butler County Fair in July.
However, statewide Directed Health Measures and public health protocols have still kept many families separated from their elderly loved ones, who are particularly susceptible to COVID-19.
Despite the pandemic, however, Butler County saw its highest voter turnout in years for the November election, with many using early voting ballots rather than going to the polls in-person.
During a spike in COVID-19 cases at the end of the year, David City joined a growing number of Nebraska communities implementing local mask mandates to help control the spread of the virus. David City's mandate was implemented on Nov. 21 and is set to expire on Feb. 19.
Meanwhile, the Chauncey S. Taylor House was finally emptied this year by a local couple, Cathy and Jeff Klug, after sitting full of previous owner Kathy and Roger Treat's abandoned possessions for a decade.
City council members Bruce Meysenburg and Pat Meysenburg were appointed to a committee that will navigate the restoration of the Chauncey's House. Otherwise, it remains unclear how the city will tackle other nuisance properties in town.
However, City Administrator Clayton Keller told the Banner-Press in the fall that the city remains committed to dealing with those properties.
The city also made headway on much-needed improvements and updates to its water and wastewater infrastructure. Bringing the water plant, which got its last comprehensive overhaul approximately 40 years ago, up to date has also been a top priority of the city council for a while.
City council members requested and received cost estimates and suggestions for how to move forward with a water plant renovation earlier this year. Depending on the decision the city makes, the project could cost between $4.8 and $8.5 million. Throughout the year, the city made several smaller investments in water and wastewater equipment updates.
The importance of maintaining a safe working environment for water and wastewater employees was driven home in September when two City of McCook Wastewater Treatment Plant employees were found dead in a building similar to one at David City's plant.
"If it saves one employee from having a terrible outcome … money doesn't matter. It's about having a safe, functional building," Mayor Alan Zavodny said at a Dec. 9 council meeting, previously quoted in a Dec. 17 Banner-Press article.
Another committee was created at the end of the year to deal with the question of how to proceed with improvements to David City's water plant. its members include First Ward Council Member Tom Kobus and Council President Kevin Hotovy.
The committee will look over the reports made to the city by JEO Consulting Inc. and Olsson Associates and recommend a course of action to the rest of the council.
The worst ice storm in decades caused severe damage in November, knocking out power to some Butler County and David City residents for over 24 hours.
Downed tree limbs were responsible for much of the damage and power loss following the storm, which began in the evening on Nov. 9 and lasted until the morning of Nov. 10.
Extra linemen and bucket trucks came to the area from other counties and cities thanks to mutual aid agreements.
City and public power officials told The Banner-Press in November and December that the help did not go unnoticed and was greatly appreciated.
Despite the ice storm and the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of David City ended the year on an uplifting note.
With help from the council and city crews, the Light It Up Committee formed by community members accomplished its goal of seeing downtown lit up once more with lights.
The decorations are a throwback to the Hallmark Christmas Special festivities held in town in 2019.
“It would be nice to be known as the community with the lights or Christmas extravaganza. That’s many years down the line, it’s going to take time,” Light It Up Committee Member Jill Mefford said in an Aug. 13 Banner-Press article.
