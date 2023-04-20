Business owners know that employees are often their biggest investment. Businesses thrive when they have employees who are productive, healthy, and present when at work.

Investing in the well-being of employees pays off in big ways. A wellness program at work helps to change the worksite so it’s easier for them to make better choices. Staff also can take these changes home to their families to help make their lives healthier.

People who eat better and are more active lower their risk for many health problems. They could have less chance for heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and colon and breast cancers. Better health choices also can help lessen the chance for weight gain and falls. It can support heart health, muscle fitness, bone strength, and mental health.

Healthier staff get more done while at work and miss work less often. That helps a business’s bottom line!

Most worksites have many ways that they can make changes for the better. Here are some low-cost ways:

• Have a place to post wellness-related resources.

• Offer a fruit or a veggie as an option for meetings.

• Share a walking route near work that employees can use during even short breaks.

• Provide resources for dealing with stress in a healthy way.

• Organize a walk for your staff for Walk at Lunch Day on April 26. For free resources to plan and promote this event, go to https://www.nebraskablue.com/walk#

Four Corners believes in worksite wellness. We know the value of partnering with businesses to make it easier for them to offer wellness support at work. Most workplaces don’t have the money to hire someone for planning wellness. Joining with Four Corners gives you an additional staff person to focus on wellness.

Four Corners offers many ways to help your business be a healthier place to work. Take Heart Live Smart is Four Corners’ worksite wellness program. Through this, worksites can get ready tools and programs for making positive changes in their workplace. To learn more about Four Corners’ worksite wellness services, visit: https://fourcorners.ne.gov/worksite-wellness/free-resources-new-membership-information/

Contact Four Corners Health Department to learn more ways for your business to be a healthier place to work. Ask for a free talk for your worksite, church, club, or school. Call 402-362-2621 or toll free at 877-337-3573. Send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov. A healthier worksite is good for those who work there and for their family. It’s good for the whole town. Healthy Employees = Healthy Business = Healthy Families = Healthy Community.