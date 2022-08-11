Wellness in our churches

Many of the organizations in our community have a focus on wellness. How wellness is addressed at each place can look different. Overall, wellness often has a focus on care of the whole person. Such as emotionally, physically, and spiritually. One of the many organizations that care for the whole person is the faith community.

Not just clergy can be involved in wellness at churches. Doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and others have been serving in their churches in something called health ministry. Registered nurses can receive training to become parish nurses.

What can parish nurses do in a church?

• Health education, including: screenings, lead classes and support groups, organize health fairs

• Personal health coaching, including: meet one-on-one to discuss health concerns and assess needs

• Serve as a link to community resources, including: make referrals to their health care providers, serve on a church crisis response team

• Coordinate volunteers

• Integrate faith and health/healing, including: assist clergy in visiting members and support church staff in caring for themselves

Each health ministry will be different depending on the needs of the church and the interest of the clergy.

Four Corners wants to strengthen our partnership with faith communities in Butler, Polk, Seward, and York counties. We have funding to help churches start a health ministry by training members who are interested in serving this way.

Contact Four Corners to learn more. 1-877-337-3573 or info@fourcorners.ne.gov.