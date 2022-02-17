Wesely graduates from Problem-Solving Court

A courtroom in the Butler County Courthouse filled with cheers on Feb. 8 as three people graduated from the Fifth Judicial District Problem-Solving Court.

Problem-Solving Court is a supervision treatment program for individuals determined to be high risk and high needs. The purpose is to reduce recidivism through early intervention, treatment and consistent oversight. Those who successfully complete the program get their original charges dismissed.

One of those graduates was Alex Wesely. She grew up in Butler County and now resides in York. She started the program on Jan. 7, 2020, and her original charges included terrorist threats and four counts of child abuse.

Every day throughout the program – and Problem-Solving Court lasts a minimum of 18 months – participants start their day by checking in, often at 4:30 or 5 a.m., to see if they’re getting a random drug test that day. Their day is packed full with appointments and other commitments for Problem-Solving Court.

Wesely would have to be up by 5 a.m. to receive a message on whether she would be chosen for a drug test. Throughout the program, she was submitted to 120 drug tests.

Fifth Judicial District Judge Christina Marroquin said during the graduation that Wesely started using methamphetamine as a teenager. Wesely had a bumpy time with the program at first.

“Alex and I butted heads pretty hard. And then she kept working,” Marroquin said.

Wesely is the kind of person who, when they set their mind on something, it’s going to get done, she added.

“It was you told me early on that you just wanted to be the mom that you had been, that you want to get back to,” Marroquin told Wesely.

“You aren't just the mom you were, you're just an amazing person. And you're a hard worker, and you are a caring person.”

Morgan Campbell, coordinator of the Fifth Judicial Problem-Solving Court, said that Wesely stopped hanging out with her old crowd and changed where she was headed in life.

“Oftentimes in her MRT (moral reconation therapy) class, Alex was known as a cheerleader and a natural leader in her class as well,” Campbell said. “She was not afraid to hold her peers accountable, but did it knowing that she wanted them as successful as she is.”

Although she’s graduated, Wesely will be continuing to make a positive impact on those around her by becoming a Problem-Solving Court mentor.

“Alex, we are very proud of you,” Campbell said. “We wish you the best in the future. And we're always here if you need help.”

Wesely told the graduation crowd on Feb. 8 that she had been sober for 27 months. She reflected on how much time she had wasted on drugs instead of being with her family, who were at the graduation to show support.

“There was a point when I couldn't choose my kids over my drug, my addiction. And to be able to do that today is just amazing,” Wesely said.

The two other people who graduated from the Fifth Judicial District Problem-Solving Court were Bryan Knust, Colfax County, and Stephanie Harriman, Saunders County. The Fifth Judicial District includes Butler, Colfax and Saunders counties.

Both Marroquin and State Problem-Solving Court Director Adam Jorgensen noted that the program’s team is run by local professionals – people in the court, probation, law enforcement, etc. – on a volunteer basis.

“Nobody's getting paid extra to do this, it’s often over your lunch breaks, in between meetings that this is this important program is running,” Jorgensen said.

According to Jorgensen, the National Association of Drug Court Professionals reports that 75% of adult graduates remain arrest-free for two years. Statistics show Problem-Solving Court’s success in Nebraska.

“Nebraska's Problem-Solving Court recidivism rate right now for successful completers is 19%. So 81% of people who successfully graduated from our adult programs do not complete or get rearrested within three years,” he added.

Many people who go through the program say that it’s harder than going to jail, Jorgensen said, but now the graduates will have what they need to continue on the path of success.

“By completing these programs, and doing the things that you need to do, you have the tools and the resources available to you to be successful for the rest of your life,” Jorgensen said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

