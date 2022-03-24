What’s going on in Ag?

Most of the state is still dealing with the lack of moisture we saw in 2021. This past winter we experienced below normal snowfall, only adding to the short fall of moisture. In fact, by early March 98% of the state was in a moderate to severe drought due to the lack of precipitation. It has many producers wondering what to expect this spring.

According to the Climate Prediction Center’s (CPC) three-month outlook, the state of Nebraska has a 40% chance of seeing above normal temperatures across the state over the next three months. What about precipitation? The outlook indicates the southern part of the Panhandle, western Sandhill region and southwest corner of Nebraska has a 40-50% probability of getting below normal moisture. For the northern portion of the Panhandle and the central part of the state the forecast is a 40% chance of below normal moisture throughout the spring. The eastern part of the state has an equal chance of receive normal, above normal or below normal precipitation. What does this mean? This forecast might be concerning for producers due to the lack of subsoil moisture currently seen throughout most of the state. If this projected forecast comes to be the drought conditions across Nebraska would intensify rapidly especially in the western part of the state. For eastern Nebraska without normal moisture this spring, we could expect to see the U.S. Drought Monitor move from abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions before the end of the spring.

The drier winter has allowed plenty of opportunities for producers to work on field maintenance issues. The lack of snow cover has also helped cattle ranchers avoid mud issues. However, as we move into the growing season the dryness is concerning. It will be important for producers to use varieties of soybeans and hybrids of corn that have a higher level of drought tolerance going into this growing season. This might not be as much of an issue for those with irrigation, but it is something to strongly look at and consider for those on dryland acres. Remember when comparing hybrids and varieties across different companies, their rating scales may vary significantly. For instance, 1-9 might mean “high to low” drought tolerance for one company but “low to high” for another. It is important to refer to your company's seed catalog to understand their rating scale to avoid misinterpretation. Contact your local company representative for clarification or if you have questions about their rating scale.

It will also be important to survey your fields to adjust your planting depths, so you are planting your seeds into soil with consistent levels of moisture to ensure uniform germination across your fields. Remember corn and soybeans need an adequate amount of soil moisture to germinate and get out of the ground. The critical soil moisture needed for corn to germinate is approximately 30% while soybeans need about 50% soil moisture to germinate. A quick way to check this is at 25-50% soil moisture, one can form a ball of soil with your hand, at this level of moisture the soil will feel slightly moist, but it won’t leave dirt stains on your hand like wetter soil would. As we move into spring, I hope we received the moisture we need, but if not, be prepared to pivot to set you farm up for success given the current dry conditions.

For up to date soil moisture and temperature data visit https://mesonet.unl.edu

If you have any questions, please contact the Butler County Extension Office at 1-(402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.

