What’s going on in Ag?

Programs are in full swing across the state, and we have several great programs coming up in our area. Such as the Eastern Nebraska Soil Health Conference to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Event Center located on the Butler County Fairgrounds. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the first presentation starting at 9 a.m. and the program concluded at 4 p.m. There are many benefits to utilizing cover crops, such as improved soil health and reduced erosion. It is the details of how and what to do that can present challenges. The 2022 Eastern Nebraska Soil Health Conference will provide information to growers who are just getting started with cover crops and to those who are already making cover crops part of their operation.

Topics and presenters include: Recognizing Healthy Soil (Virtual Real-Time Presentation) - Aaron Hird, NRCS State Soil Health Specialist; When is Manure the Right Solution for a Cropping System? (Virtual Real-Time Presentation) - Amy Schmidt, Associate Professor & Livestock Manure Management Engineer, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL); Cover Crops and Crop Insurance - Cory Walters, Associate Professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics, UNL; Using Winter Hardy Small Cereals for Grazing and Silage - Mary Drewnoski, Beef Systems Specialist, UNL; Making Soil Health Work for Your Operation - Chris Gaesser, Gaesser Farms, Iowa; Strategies to Use Cover Crops for Weed Suppression - Anita Dille, Professor in the Department of Agronomy, Kansas State University; Planting Equipment for Cover Crops and Into Cover Crops - Paul Jasa, Nebraska Extension Engineer; and a presenters panel – informal discussion with growers, landowners, and consultants. This event is free to attend but registration is required, to view the full schedule and to register please visit go.unl.edu/soilhealth2022 or call the Butler County Extension office at 402-367-7410. Can’t attend? Be sure to check the website as presentations will be recorded and available after the event.

The Butler County Ag Expo will be held on Feb. 15 at the Event Center in David City from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Nitrogen Certification/Water Conservation Class will be offered by the Lower Platte North, NRD starting at 9:30 a.m. The event will consist of exhibitor’s booths, a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with guest speaker Allan Vyhnalek a Nebraska Extension Educator presenting on “Farm Succession”, private pesticide training will be offered by Nebraska Extension starting at 1 p.m., to register for this training visit go.unl.edu/pesticide2022 or call the Butler County Extension office at 402-367-7410.

The Nebraska On-Farm Research network annual results update meeting gives you an opportunity to hear what research fellow farmers are trying on their farms in collaboration with Nebraska Extension. The meeting will be held on Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. at several locations across the state, including the Cornerstone Event Center in York and the Madison County Extension office in Norfolk. For a full list of locations and to register please visit go.unl.edu/2022onfarmresearch. The meal is free thanks to our partnerships, but registration is required, please pre-register at least two days in advance for the meal count. For questions, please contact onfarm@unl.edu or call 402-624-8030.

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be held at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney from February 24th to the 25th. This two-day conference will offer a variety of topics and will feature over 20 workshop sessions. Attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches, and become more successful operators and business partners. To register for this conference or to see the full schedule of presenters please visit wia.unl.edu. The cost to attend is $150 for participants who register on or before Feb. 9. Registration increases to $175 on Feb. 10. Scholarships are available for students, and more information about applying can be found at wia.unl.edu.

If you have any questions, please contact me at 402-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.

