What’s going on in Ag?

Programs are in full swing, and we have several great programs coming up in our area.

Calling all young, beginning, and small farmers! Join us for the Young, Beginner and Small Farmer Symposium to be held on Monday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Nebraska’s East Campus. The program will start at 8:30 a.m. with registration and refreshments in the Nebraska East Campus Union’s Great Plains Room, 1705 Arbor Drive in Lincoln. This program is free to attend but registration is required as lunch will be provided. You can attend in person or view the event online as it will be livestreamed, register at https://ianr.unl.edu/young-beginner-and-small-farmer-symposium. The program will consist of a series of fast-paced panel discussions, participants will co-create innovative solutions to the following topics: challenges facing young, beginning and small farming operations; existing programs for financing young, beginning and small farmers; and innovative resources for the farm and the future.

Nebraska corn and beef producers can enhance their operation by attending the inaugural 2021 Cover Crop Grazing Conference scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. This conference will be held at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead. Registration and the trade show will start at 9 a.m. with the program beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m. Sessions to be held during the day will include a producer panel Q and A, small group discussion, live field demonstration and presentations on Early and Late Season Grazing of Cover Crops by Dr. Mary Drewnowski and 2022 Cash Rent and Flex Lease Arrangements by Jim Jansen.

The fee to attend this conference is $10 and can be paid with cash or check the day of the conference. The fee covers lunch and refreshments. Registration will close on Nov. 12 and can either be completed online or mailed back to the Saunders County Extension Office. For the full conference schedule and to register online please visit: extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/2021-cover-crop-grazing-conference/. The new expo will help first time or experienced producers looking to fine-tune their cover crop grazing management or looking to utilize cover crops as an alternative forage source. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension is uniquely suited to bring farmers unbiased and research-based information.

If you have any questions, please contact me at 402-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.

