What’s going on in Ag?

With fertilizer prices increases now might be the time to consider utilizing manure as a nutrient source, here are some tips to consider for winter manure applications.

Where to apply manure? Try to apply manure on dry vs. wet ground that is level and well away from ditches or bodies of water, avoiding sloped land as it presents a greater risk for erosion and runoff. Coarse textured soils are more suitable for manure application because sandy soils have a higher infiltration rate. Fields with at least 30% crop residue present and/or a cover crop are better suited fields for manure application as this reduces runoff compared to fallow fields. Nitrate leaching can be reduced when cover crops are present because the applied nutrients are used by the living plants, and the stored nutrients will be released back into the soil as the cover crop decompose during the summer making it available for the cash crop. Be sure to follow the state required guidelines for manure application setbacks according to the size of your animal feeding operations.

When to apply manure to fields? Manure application can be done during the winter months with low risk for runoff if fields are not covered in snow, the soil is dry and is not frozen. It is not recommended that liquid manure be applied to frozen soils as this poses a high risk for nutrient loss through runoff. For solid manures, application to frozen soils can be accomplished with a lower risk of runoff if no precipitation is predicted shortly after application and the recommendations on where to apply your manure is followed. It is important when planning any manure application to monitor the ten-day forecast and avoid applying manure within 24 hours before a possible major precipitation event to prevent potential nutrient runoff.

How to apply manure to fields? It is essential to know the nutrient needs of your crops and soils to avoid exceeding a field’s nutrient requirements. Sampling and testing your soils and manure sources to determine their nutrient characteristics is critical in determining the maximum rate of manure to be applied. Make sure you are crediting nutrients in your nutrient budgets before spreading manure or other nutrients. Remember, phosphorous can build up in the soil if manure applications are continually repeated without soil testing. Therefore, testing your soil and manure nutrient concentration can help guide you on your decision on where manure should be applied. Keeping in mind when soils are frozen it is best to stay below the maximum manure application rate. When in doubt about the method, location, rate, or timing of manure application, seek guidance from a trusted and knowledgeable expert.

For updated information on agriculture in Nebraska, please visit UNL CropWatch at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/

If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-(402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.

