Wheat expo being held next week

What’s going on in Ag? Have you thought about adding winter wheat to your crop rotation? A corn-soybean rotation is common here in eastern Nebraska. However, in this rotation, two warm season crops are grown, one being a grass and one being a broadleaf, with one year between the same crop types. There is increased opportunity for producers in eastern Nebraska to include winter wheat, a cool season crop, in their rotation.
A diverse crop rotation appears to be the toughest practice to adopt. There seems to be a trend to decrease crop diversity instead of increasing it, for example, in southeast Nebraska there are far less acres and farms growing oats, winter wheat, alfalfa, and grain sorghum. There are several reasons for this decline including lack of profitability, logistics, lack of a livestock enterprise, and world supply/demand, among others.
Adding a crop to your current rotation could benefit your integrated pest management plan by helping break disease cycles, controlling weeds, and limiting insect and other pest infestations. This three-crop rotation takes away the ‘host organism,’ for a longer period of time disrupting the annual life cycles of pests such as western corn rootworm, sudden death syndrome, and frogeye leaf spot.
A Winter Wheat Works Initiative was started in 2016. The program encourages and supports farmers in eastern Nebraska to move from a strict corn-soybean rotation to a successful flex or targeted crop rotation where some winter wheat acres are considered each year and strategically placed. Producers would introduce wheat to one or two fields a year to start, choosing fields that would gain more from the crop diversity, such as those plagued with a disease or insects, while improving soil health. Adding winter wheat to a crop rotation can increase crop diversity while improving soil health and addressing other agronomic challenges producers are currently facing.
Adding winter wheat to a crop rotation comes with some economic challenges and logistical hurdles such as planting and harvesting only one or two fields of wheat, and the learning curve that comes with growing a new crop. Looking at some of these challenges, I would encourage you to attend the free 2021 Southeast Nebraska Alfalfa and Wheat Expo to be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, in Crete at the Tuxedo Park Exhibition Building.
Wheat topics to be covered include nitrogen management, Fusarium Head Blight, variety selections and planting recommendations, and growing forage crops after wheat. Alfalfa topics include, alfalfa quality and beef nutrition, alfalfa weevil management, and disease issues. There will also be a wheat and alfalfa grower panel discussion to examine what is working in other growers’ operations.
The Expo will begin at 8 a.m. with refreshment and exhibitor booths. The educational program starts at 9 a.m. and concludes at 3:30 p.m. Please pre-register online at https://croptechcafe.org/alfalfawheatexpo or call the Saline County Extension office at 402-821-2151 by Aug. 31.
For updated information on crops in Nebraska, please visit UNL CropWatch at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/.
If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-(402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.