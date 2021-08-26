Wheat expo being held next week

What’s going on in Ag? Have you thought about adding winter wheat to your crop rotation? A corn-soybean rotation is common here in eastern Nebraska. However, in this rotation, two warm season crops are grown, one being a grass and one being a broadleaf, with one year between the same crop types. There is increased opportunity for producers in eastern Nebraska to include winter wheat, a cool season crop, in their rotation.

A diverse crop rotation appears to be the toughest practice to adopt. There seems to be a trend to decrease crop diversity instead of increasing it, for example, in southeast Nebraska there are far less acres and farms growing oats, winter wheat, alfalfa, and grain sorghum. There are several reasons for this decline including lack of profitability, logistics, lack of a livestock enterprise, and world supply/demand, among others.

Adding a crop to your current rotation could benefit your integrated pest management plan by helping break disease cycles, controlling weeds, and limiting insect and other pest infestations. This three-crop rotation takes away the ‘host organism,’ for a longer period of time disrupting the annual life cycles of pests such as western corn rootworm, sudden death syndrome, and frogeye leaf spot.