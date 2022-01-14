Where does the wastewater go?

For many people, the rule is "out of sight out of mind" once they flush their toilet -- but what happens after is top of mind for the staff of the David City Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Once sewage enters the sewer system -- be it through storm drains, household sinks or toilets -- a network of pipes carries it to the David City Wastewater Treatment Facility (WWTF). Wastewater makes three big stops at the WWTF throughout the treatment process, first at the headworks, then the basins and then the lagoons.

At that point, David City Wastewater Supervisor Emmalyn Gaudio is responsible for making sure the wastewater is processed as needed before leaving the WWTF by way of Keysor Creek.

All wastewater enters the facility through the headworks. Upon entering the headworks from the sewer system, wastewater flows through the small yellow channel building, passing through a series of screens which catch big pieces of debris.

A comminutor also assists with debris. The comminutor's main purpose is to grind up anything that makes it past the screens. Behind the comminutor is an auger that also helps pull out debris.

After passing through the screens and comminutor, wastewater enters the wet well at the headworks. Three pumps in the basement of the pump house, which neighbors the channel building, pull the wastewater from the wet well and send it up to the basins. A special meter measures the volume of fluid passing through the pumps on the way to the basins.

The basins are two very deep cement pools, home to an array of microorganisms -- called "bugs" by Gaudio and other members of the water and sewer departments -- which help treat the wastewater.

A big part of Gaudio's job is making sure the bugs are thriving.

"They are very picky," Gaudio said. "You'd think that bugs would take whatever, but the bugs you want are super persnickety."

Also part of the set-up at the basins are the blowers, which pump oxygen into the wastewater inside the basins to help keep the bugs alive. There are also huge mixers in the basins, which agitate the wastewater.

Gaudio routinely samples the wastewater from the basins and adjusts the mix and processes accordingly to find and maintain a balance for the bugs.

A combination of factors lets Gaudio know things are going well, including the age and color of the wastewater and the types of bugs she sees under the microscope.

Water Supervisor Aaron Gustin said there are even specific scents to the process.

"You can come out here on a non-windy day, get out of your vehicle, smell the air and know what your basins are doing," Gustin said.

The process at the basins is ongoing and never-ending, but once the wastewater in the basins checks the right boxes, some of it can be siphoned off into the facility's two facultative lagoon.

When it leaves the basins, the wastewater travels to the treatment facility's two huge facultative lagoons, A cell and B cell.

"The top half of the biology is aerobic, meaning those bugs use air," Gaudio said. "The bottom half is anaerobic, which means the bugs don't use air."

Finally, the wastewater leaves the treatment facility by way of Keysor Creek.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

