Why do I need a permit?

Saturday is the First Day of Spring. With spring comes good weather (mostly). And with good weather comes a slew of projects around the house. But working hard isn’t the only thing we know how to do. We know how to play hard, too!

Whether working hard or playing hard, some things require registering with the local or state government. For the sake of this article, assume that permits, licenses, registrations, and bonds all refer to the same thing. Their differences aren’t pertinent to this conversation.

My neighbor says permits are just another way government tries to control our lives.

Actually, no. Permits generally serve three purposes, and two are safety related.

One purpose is to keep track of who is doing what so we know who to contact if an issue arises. For example, if you find a lost dog and don’t know who it belongs to, you can call the City Offices and they can tell you who the owner is so you can return the dog to its family.