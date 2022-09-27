Williams receives distinguished service award

For her dedication and leadership in her field, David City Housing Authority Executive Director Renee Williams has received the 2022 Orville Stanton Distinguished Service Award.

The award is given to someone who’s a leader and active member of the Nebraska Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NE NAHRO) and who promotes safe and affordable housing in Nebraska.

Williams was surprised with the honor at a NE NAHRO fall conference held Sept. 21 in South Sioux City.

Williams has been with the David City Housing Authority since January 2007. She took on the responsibilities of the Gresham Housing Authority in August 2012 and the housing authority covering Friend this past July.

As the executive director of a housing authority, Williams is a jack of all trades.

“I'm pretty much the manager where I do all the leasing of apartments, rent collection, enforcement of policies, all of the reporting that HUD requires since we are government,” Williams said. “Sometimes you're a counselor to the tenants, helping them get through things.”

The authority has been remodeling apartments, so individuals in need of affordable housing can get units that like new and up to date, she added.

Williams noted the satisfaction she gets from her work.

“The best part is when we're able to help somebody who is in need, like they have nowhere to go and their only option was to be homeless and we're able to help provide them an affordable housing that is safe and decent,” she added.

Williams was nominated for the award by her colleague, Patti Reick, who is the executive director of the Schuyler and Clarkson housing authorities. Reick noted she’s known Williams for several years, having worked with her on the professional development committee at NE NAHRO.

“She does a lot of training. She does a lot of helping people,” Reick said. “If she knows somebody needs help, she's right there to help out. She will go to great lengths, travel distances to help people.”

Reick stated in her nomination letter that countless new housing authority executive directors have received Williams’ knowledge, support and time to train them on everything they need to know about managing a public housing program.

She recognizes when a director may be “in over their head” and jumps in to help them by driving to their office to organize and train, answering questions via email and phone calls and helping them meet deadlines, Reick added.

Reick also mentioned Williams’ efforts with planning trainings and conferences for NE NAHRO, having successfully co-hosted three of these conferences. Reick noted that Williams works hard to keep training costs down so everyone can attend, no matter the size of their budget.

Reick said she found out in mid-August that Williams had been selected for the award.

“It was very hard for me not to say anything because I can't keep secrets,” Reick said. “I struggled up to the last minute, I'm not kidding. I was so excited that they chose her for the award because she's truly deserving. She does so much stuff behind the scenes that people don't even know about.”

Williams lives outside of Gresham but is active in the community, serving as president of the Butler County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Williams also lends a hand with her kids’ softball activities, her church’s Vacation Bible School and the Stuff the Cruiser holiday donation drive.

“Everything I do, I do to help others. I just never really considered myself one that qualified for that award,” Williams said.

“I'm just completely honored and humble.”