Windstream updates broadband with COVID-19 grant

"Telecommunications companies had to apply for the grant and they had to say, 'These are the communities that don't have the broadband. They need to compete with the rest of the world online. So here's our proposal for getting them the broadband that they need,'" Keller said.

Windstream was able to do the same in four other communities in Nebraska.

"And we had a number of other communities where we were already building. It's part of a bigger project to upgrade our Nebraska services to a large percentage of our customers so they can get the fiber-based service," Hedrick said.

Windstream is primarily a rural broadband provider and it is the most prevalent broadband provider in David City and Butler County.

Hedrick said Windstream's engineering work in the David City area started last fall and construction of the main cable runs began in November.