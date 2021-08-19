Wings of Hope fly David City teen to get surgery

While most David City High School students were returning to class on Aug. 11, Kennen Robinson was on his way to Missouri.
"Just taking my senior skip day," Robinson said, joking.
Robinson was traveling to Shriners Hospitals for Children - St. Louis for surgery to correct issues with his knees and feet with which he was born.
"In layman's terms he has very painful flat feet and he's knock-kneed," Lori Palik, Robinson's mom, said.
Robinson rode home from his surgery in style on Aug. 14, arriving in a Cessna at the Seward Municipal Airport. He and Palik flew commercially to arrive in St. Louis, but a similar flight back after the Aug. 12 surgery at Shriners wasn't an option.
"They're reconstructing his foot so he wouldn't be able to be on a regular commercial flight," Palik said.
That's where Wings of Hope came in. Wings of Hope is a St. Louis-based organization that helps families fly to or from their appointments when they are unable to take commercial flights.
"Wings of Hope makes this accessible for us," Palik said. "If we didn't have that flight home, we would have to figure out how we were going to get him home in a car for a nine-hour drive."
The Wings of Hope flight, meanwhile, took roughly two hours.
Robinson won't really be able to walk for the next three months while he heals from the surgery.
"But he's done this so many times he's literally just on wheels for three months," Palik said.
Robinson said he supposes most of his classmates are used to that, too. This was his 15th surgery since 2015.
"We started this when he was in fifth grade," Palik said. "...He'd had a couple surgeries (locally) and they couldn't quite fix his problem."
Then they visited the Shrine Circus and it dawned on Palik that Shriners might be able to help. Shriners evaluated Robinson, decided they would be able to help him and he became a Shriners patient in 2017.
If it weren't for Shriners, Palik said, Robinson might have been wheelchair-bound by the time he turned 30.
"Without foot reconstruction, he would never have a job on his feet and would have been facing a life of pain and back problems," Palik said.
Robinson and his mom will fly back to St. Louis in two weeks to get a cast put on his leg, but Robinson said he should still be able to participate in the deer hunting season.
An avid hunter, Robinson won a grand champion award at the Butler County Fair this summer with an orange shooting table made from a giant cable spool.
Robinson is also a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and enjoys working on his 1986 GMC Sierra K1500 in his spare time.
So far, he has installed bucket seats and a new engine and has repainted the interior. He's still collecting all the body pieces he needs to finish the truck in style, though.
After graduation, Robinson has tentative plans to attend Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte for classic car restoration.
"He wants to go into autobody and work in a shop and he'll be on his feet the rest of his life," Palik said. "He would not have been able to do that if it weren't for Shriners."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.