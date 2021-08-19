Wings of Hope fly David City teen to get surgery

Robinson won't really be able to walk for the next three months while he heals from the surgery.

"But he's done this so many times he's literally just on wheels for three months," Palik said.

Robinson said he supposes most of his classmates are used to that, too. This was his 15th surgery since 2015.

"We started this when he was in fifth grade," Palik said. "...He'd had a couple surgeries (locally) and they couldn't quite fix his problem."

Then they visited the Shrine Circus and it dawned on Palik that Shriners might be able to help. Shriners evaluated Robinson, decided they would be able to help him and he became a Shriners patient in 2017.

If it weren't for Shriners, Palik said, Robinson might have been wheelchair-bound by the time he turned 30.

"Without foot reconstruction, he would never have a job on his feet and would have been facing a life of pain and back problems," Palik said.

Robinson and his mom will fly back to St. Louis in two weeks to get a cast put on his leg, but Robinson said he should still be able to participate in the deer hunting season.