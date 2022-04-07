Witter Family Medicine warns of scam

Witter Family Medicine said it’s wanting community members to be cautious of potential scam calls that appear to be connected to the business.

Misty Kastl, a Witter Family Medicine certified nursing assistant and front office worker, said they started receiving suspicious faxes a few weeks ago. The scammers have actual patients’ names, birth dates and the names of their real provider, she said.

“They were requesting records, saying that patients were requesting various items,” Kastl said. “One was a back brace. One was, I think, nutritional supplements. One was for life insurance, saying that they had electronically signed a release verifying that we could give them the information. We don't accept those, but they're something that we always keep an eye on.”

The medical clinic then began receiving phone calls of the same nature, Kastl said. They would get several calls in one day about the same patient.

“We're talking three phone calls in a day, 'Hey, do you think they have to send those records today? That patient's really needing that back brace,’” she added.

One time, the scammer even said they were calling about medical equipment for a patient who did not have that specific condition.

Finally one day, Kastl said, she asked the scammer to send her a written signature of the patient and the scammer hung up on her. The patient is an older senior citizen, who that same day called Witter Family Medicine saying she received a strange phone call. That individual later called back saying their family member had been with them when they received a second call from the scammer. The caller ID had reportedly showed Jo Anna Witter – a Witter Family Medicine provider – as calling but did not have a phone number, Kastl said.

According to Kastl, this scammer said he was at the doctor’s office in David City with Dr. Witter with free medical supplies but he needed the patient’s information before they could give her the supplies.

Kastl said she informed the patient to tell the scammer to take her off of their call list and not to contact them again. If anyone in the community receives a call they suspect is scam, they should tell the caller to take them off their call list, she added.

The patient does not appear to have gotten anymore communication from this scammer, and Witter Family Medicine has not received further contact about that individual, Kastl said.

According to Kastl, Dr. Witter said this type of scam happened several years ago, targeting the elderly population in the community.

Also, as Kastl said she explained to the patient, the doctor’s office itself will be the one to order supplies if needed and does not give away surprise free items or gifts.

So far, just that one patient received phone calls from the scammer. Those who receive these suspicious phone calls can contact Witter Family Medicine.

According to the Federal Trade Commission’s website, the signs of a scam are: pretending to be from an organization you know, saying there’s a problem or a prize, pressuring you to act immediately and telling you that you must pay in a specific way.

The FTC suggests to never give out your personal or financial information for a request you didn’t expect, don’t let them pressure you to act immediately (legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision), never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or via money transfer and before acting talk to someone you trust.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

