Witter helps with park renovation for Eagle Scout project

Jacob Witter has his eyes on obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout and, for his required project, has been assisting with the renovation of Jaycee Park in David City.
The 17-year-old boy has until his birthday on Nov. 8 to complete the project. He decided to help with the Jaycee Park, 1255 N. Ninth St., renovation about a year-and-a-half ago, after Friends of David City member Jim Angell reached out to him about it.
Friends of David City is responsible for organizing the park's renovation.
So far, Witter has helped repaint and repair the slide and swing set in Jaycee Park. With his dad's help, he also recently built and installed a new teeter-totter.
Witter said he joined the Cub Scouts at age 8 and has been a member of either the Cub Scouts or the Boy Scouts since then.
"The Eagle Scout is the highest rank you can earn as a Boy Scout," Witter said.
To become an Eagle Scout, Witter will need to complete his Eagle Scout project, earn certain merit badges, provide letters of recommendation and fill out the proper paperwork. Witter said his older brothers are all Eagle Scouts and, before beginning his own project, he got some experience assisting with one of their Eagle Scout projects.
Additionally, Witter lent a hand to a couple of his friends with their projects over the summer.
"I also help my dad with some of his projects, too. But this is my biggest project," Witter said.
He may also install a bike rack for the park.
Witter is a student at Aquinas Catholic School and a member of the cross-country, basketball and track teams.
"I also do drama, and I'm in the band and show choir," Witter said.
When planning for the Jaycee Park project, Angell said Friends of David City was hoping to get a member of the Boy Scouts involved. He asked around about anyone looking for an Eagle Scout project and Witter's name came up.
"We talked to Jake and he was interested and the rest is history," Angell said.
Angell said Friends of David City is continuing to raise funds to pay for the Jaycee Park project.
The goals for the project are to bring existing equipment up to ADA accessibility standards, introduce new ground cover and install a structure to give small children and toddlers access to the existing playground equipment.
The group hopes to raise approximately $50,000. To that end, Friends of David City has been holding Music in the Park events and other fundraisers.
Things have been going well so far, he added.
Angell said the Music in the Park events have generated some decent income, and the group has made some money selling food at the local farmers market.
"There's been some $500 and $1,000 donations coming in already. It's all looking up, we've just got to keep working at it," Angell said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
