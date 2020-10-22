Witter helps with park renovation for Eagle Scout project

Jacob Witter has his eyes on obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout and, for his required project, has been assisting with the renovation of Jaycee Park in David City.

The 17-year-old boy has until his birthday on Nov. 8 to complete the project. He decided to help with the Jaycee Park, 1255 N. Ninth St., renovation about a year-and-a-half ago, after Friends of David City member Jim Angell reached out to him about it.

Friends of David City is responsible for organizing the park's renovation.

So far, Witter has helped repaint and repair the slide and swing set in Jaycee Park. With his dad's help, he also recently built and installed a new teeter-totter.

Witter said he joined the Cub Scouts at age 8 and has been a member of either the Cub Scouts or the Boy Scouts since then.

"The Eagle Scout is the highest rank you can earn as a Boy Scout," Witter said.