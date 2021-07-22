Woita takes over as second ward council member

Kevin Woita has taken Kevin Hotovy's place on the City Council of David City.
Woita took his oath as a second ward council member soon after the start of the council's July 14 meeting.
Woita was one of four candidates considered for the position, but in the end his nomination received unanimous support from the four voting council members at the meeting -- Jessica Betzen-Miller, Pat Meysenburg, Tom Kobus and Bruce Meysenburg.
And, with Third Ward Council Member John Vandenberg absent once again for work-related reasons, a unanimous decision was what the present council members needed. After recommending Woita for the position, Mayor Alan Zavodny expressed appreciation that the council was able to reach the quorum -- or the minimum number of votes -- it needed to make Woita's appointment official.
Woita, 57, is from David City and has lived in town for about 50 years. He is the manager at Arps Red-E-Mix in David City. Woita told The Banner-Press earlier this month that he submitted his name for the council position because he has an interest in adding to the David City community.
The seat Woita filled had been empty since April 14, when Kevin Hotovy resigned because he moved out of the second ward.
At the July 14 meeting, Woita abstained from a vote to approve an $8,200 quote from Cornhusker State Industries for a custom council table, podium and service counter due to a conflict, but put his heavy equipment knowledge to use during a conversation about the David City Street Department's need for a new dump truck.
The council reviewed two dump truck quotes at its July 14 meeting, one from Mack and the other from Western Star.
"If it was me, I'd go with the Western Star. Mack's not the truck it used to be, as far as I'm concerned," Kobus said at the meeting.
After looking over the quotes, Woita agreed with Kobus' assessment.
"Mack trucks are having a lot of issues," Woita said.
The Western Star 4700SF truck was also estimated to cost approximately $179,818, almost $11,700 less than the $191,536 Mack Granite 64FR.
The furniture, meanwhile, is related to the city's expected move into a new office building in downtown David City where the U.S. Bank was once located, 490 E St.
The council also unanimously approved a quote from Screed Tech to do maintenance work at the David City Municipal Airport, including runway crack sealing for $18,406.
The airport was also recently the recipient of federal money for airport improvements. According to a July 12 press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, David City's airport was one of four Nebraska airports to receive funds through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program.
"The David City Airport will receive $303,000 to update the airport master plan or study," the release said.
Plans are also in the works for a new fuel system at the airport, the cost of which will be 100% covered by the FAA.
