Woita takes over as second ward council member

Kevin Woita has taken Kevin Hotovy's place on the City Council of David City.

Woita took his oath as a second ward council member soon after the start of the council's July 14 meeting.

Woita was one of four candidates considered for the position, but in the end his nomination received unanimous support from the four voting council members at the meeting -- Jessica Betzen-Miller, Pat Meysenburg, Tom Kobus and Bruce Meysenburg.

And, with Third Ward Council Member John Vandenberg absent once again for work-related reasons, a unanimous decision was what the present council members needed. After recommending Woita for the position, Mayor Alan Zavodny expressed appreciation that the council was able to reach the quorum -- or the minimum number of votes -- it needed to make Woita's appointment official.

Woita, 57, is from David City and has lived in town for about 50 years. He is the manager at Arps Red-E-Mix in David City. Woita told The Banner-Press earlier this month that he submitted his name for the council position because he has an interest in adding to the David City community.

The seat Woita filled had been empty since April 14, when Kevin Hotovy resigned because he moved out of the second ward.