Woodcarver comes back to Butler County Fair

Jenkins wasn't lined up to carve at the Butler County Fair, but when his friend got injured, Jenkins stepped in his spot. He's now been woodcarving at the fair for three years.

He carves three to four pieces a day during the fair, with the pieces being sold off in an auction for a fundraiser for the Butler County Fair.

"Chainsaw carving is like jogging and running," Jenkins said. "When you go out for a nice stroll in the day or maybe just a walk, or you're out for a leisurely jog, but when you got a big shows and you got to push hard, it's a hard run all day."

Jenkins focused on farm theme items to carve, such as pigs, chickens and owls. He also carved out an angel and cowboy boots.

To create the pieces, Jenkins uses Stihl saws and Milwaukee Tools. When it comes to the wood used, he prefers to carve things that aren't concrete.