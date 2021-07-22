Woodcarver comes back to Butler County Fair

TJ Jenkins couldn't envision himself as a woodcarver growing up in Missouri.
After he was laid off from his job nearly a decade ago, he started messing around with tools lying around the house. He started with a carpenter's chisel and a claw hammer before slowly working his way up to a chainsaw.
With fewer than 10 hours of chainsaw experience, Jenkins got dragged into a competition and immediately fell in love.
"When I started, I did this project called bearheadroad.com," Jenkins said. "That's where I hung the practice bears on trees, just the head. It was made of firewood. Terrible, but they were fun."
He's enamored with folk art, inspired by artists like SL Jones, RA Miller and Howard Finster. That's what Jenkins wanted to make.
"When I ran into carvers, they told me I should do bears, eagles and owls," he said. "I can pay the bills, pay for my saws and equipment and then carve folk stuff on the side."
Now, he's a full-time carver. He attends several county and state fairs, grand openings of stores, customer appreciation days, tourist attractions and even carves in some people's yards.
"I did it and through that I met some great friends, some phenomenal carvers, and a guy that's helped me along the way," Jenkins said. "He's become a mentor and we're good buddies."
Jenkins wasn't lined up to carve at the Butler County Fair, but when his friend got injured, Jenkins stepped in his spot. He's now been woodcarving at the fair for three years.
He carves three to four pieces a day during the fair, with the pieces being sold off in an auction for a fundraiser for the Butler County Fair.
"Chainsaw carving is like jogging and running," Jenkins said. "When you go out for a nice stroll in the day or maybe just a walk, or you're out for a leisurely jog, but when you got a big shows and you got to push hard, it's a hard run all day."
Jenkins focused on farm theme items to carve, such as pigs, chickens and owls. He also carved out an angel and cowboy boots.
To create the pieces, Jenkins uses Stihl saws and Milwaukee Tools. When it comes to the wood used, he prefers to carve things that aren't concrete.
"Those are bad to carve at shows like this because they take forever. Here, we compromise between soft woods like pine and sycamore. Those are great and fast to carve," he said. "Walnut and white oak are hard, but they make great for longevity. I have a set of woods that I like to use that crack the least and have longevity, but then the tone of the wood and the grain and everything is great for something more than others just because it makes the animal pop."
Jenkins said he's never felt that's he's mastered woodcarving, but he's definitely seen improvement after carving pieces day after day.
"I strained and debated that for years about being such an amateur, terrible carver, but just an amazing thing happens when you carve almost every single day, you just get better," Jenkins said. "I call it blunt force repetition."
Jenkins said fairgoers praise his natural woodcarving talent but he's not born with it. He recognizes the strides he's made over the years.
"A lot of people come up and say I'm naturally talented. That upsets me because I put in hard work. I'm not relying on any natural talent at all," Jenkins said. "I've got carvings to prove how terrible I was and how far I've come. Just the people attending the Butler County Fair can see a big difference just in the last three years. I've been carving since 2012. It's changed even in the last three years. Every year it changes and gets better."
