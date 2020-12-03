Work continuing on Roper's Bar & Grill

Construction is underway at Roper's Bar & Grill, but delays have pushed back the restaurant's opening day.
Marty Roper and his wife, Kris, moved to David City after Kris's mother passed away. Kris grew up in David City and the couple has been planning to open a family-friendly restaurant in town, hoping to replace the void left behind when Thomas Tavern closed in 2011.
Both Marty and Kris have years of experience in the restaurant industry, but even with that expertise to back them up, Roper's, 470 E St. in David City, won't be built in a day.
They have not set a day yet for the business's opening, which will most likely be next year.
"We try to plan ahead and do as much research as we can but it's the things you don't know that you don't know," Marty said.
The Ropers bought the former E Street Pharmacy building and are in the process of renovating it to become a restaurant.
Butler County Chamber of Commerce Board President Todd DeWispelare said Roper's is one of the only businesses with plans to open in David City during the heart of the pandemic.
"I don't think there's anyone else that is opening up. There are lots of things that are being worked on, though," DeWispelare said.
DeWispelare said COVID-19 has not affected other businesses' plans for opening.
"I don't think it has anything to do with COVID. It's more about structure and there's a lot of work that goes into some of these things and they just do take time," DeWispelare said. "It's just the timing."
There are certainly a lot of hoops to jump through when it comes to opening an eatery.
"It takes this long to get a loan and then this long to get quotes in and this long to redo the loan," Marty said.
As such, some delays are inevitable.
In the meantime, Marty said the David City businesses who are involved have been very supportive throughout the process.
"Like the construction companies and the plumbers," Marty said. "They've just all been really good, whether it's the concrete guys or the electricians and the banks."
DeWispelare said the Chamber is excited to have Roper's join the community of businesses in David City. He said he believes Roper's will complement the existing businesses in town.
"We just can't wait to have them here," DeWispelare said.
When Marty spoke to The Banner-Press on Nov. 24, he said the studs were up for all the walls, and electricians and plumbers would be working on the building soon.
After that, the plan is to do the drywall.
"We spent 20 hours last weekend painting," Marty said on Nov. 24. "And that's just the ceiling."
But there is good news. Even with COVID-19 causing shipping delays in all kinds of industries, the equipment for Roper's is arriving daily.
"The kitchen hood system is shipped, my walk-in coolers are shipped," Marty said.
Marty said the mid-construction inspection with the local fire marshal and the electrical inspector went well and the building inspector has been through at least once a week.
"From my contractors and inspectors and the fire marshal and so on and so forth, all I hear is good news. That's why I'm not necessarily worried," Marty said.
Although the preparation process is moving steadily along, Marty said the Ropers' biggest concern is not being able to open because of COVID-19, or opening in the middle of a time when business has been restricted to only drive-through and/or take-out. But, he said, they have plans if capacity is limited when Roper's opens.
"Everything is looking really good," Marty said. "And if we have to push things back a week, we push it back a week. … I'd rather have it take a little extra time and get it right."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
