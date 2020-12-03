Work continuing on Roper's Bar & Grill

"I don't think it has anything to do with COVID. It's more about structure and there's a lot of work that goes into some of these things and they just do take time," DeWispelare said. "It's just the timing."

There are certainly a lot of hoops to jump through when it comes to opening an eatery.

"It takes this long to get a loan and then this long to get quotes in and this long to redo the loan," Marty said.

As such, some delays are inevitable.

In the meantime, Marty said the David City businesses who are involved have been very supportive throughout the process.

"Like the construction companies and the plumbers," Marty said. "They've just all been really good, whether it's the concrete guys or the electricians and the banks."

DeWispelare said the Chamber is excited to have Roper's join the community of businesses in David City. He said he believes Roper's will complement the existing businesses in town.

"We just can't wait to have them here," DeWispelare said.

When Marty spoke to The Banner-Press on Nov. 24, he said the studs were up for all the walls, and electricians and plumbers would be working on the building soon.