Year in review: 2021 Banner-Press

In many ways, 2021 has been a year of new beginnings for Butler County -- something sorely needed after the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed almost everything else in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued as an undercurrent to the year's events, with widespread vaccine and booster shot availability book-ending 2021, but it hasn't been the only thing making headlines.

A new bar and grill, Roper's, has enjoyed success after opening in downtown David City about a year ago. Construction finished up on the Butler County Health Care Center's audiology clinic, while a brand new grand stand went up at the Butler County fairgrounds on the other side of town. In December, Christmas on the Bricks was back in full force in downtown David City.

Also near the end of the year, the Butler County Area Foundation Fund (BCAFF) announced a record-high value of $133,000 in grants to various Butler County groups.

One of the BCAFF grant recipients, the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art had an exciting year in its own right, with the public announcement of its plan to move out of its current home at 575 E St. in David City and into the nearby Ford Building, 312 Fifth St. The museum held an event at the Ford Building in November to kick off its $3.9 million fundraising campaign to renovate the building to be the museum's future home.

The David City and East Butler secondary schools both finished and got to enjoy newly constructed additions, while Aquinas Catholic Schools -- previously known as Aquinas and St. Mary's Catholic Schools -- adjusted its name. David City's FFA floriculture team went all the way to the national FFA contest, and Aquinas' One-Act Play team advanced to state, where the group had a strong showing on a competitive stage.

Construction on Nebraska Highway 15 began in June and finished up in October. In the same time period, Kevin Woita and Jan Sypal were appointed to fill respective vacancies on the David City Council and Butler County Board of Supervisors.

Housing has been a priority for the David City Council. In July the city began its successful annexation of 13 acres of property on the north end of town, starting down the path toward housing development in that area. A subsequent blight study and blighted land designation have kept the project moving along, though city officials have said they want to be careful to listen to residents' concerns and wants regarding housing possibilities in the area.

Meanwhile, David City officials have continued to work on updates and improvements to the city's wastewater and water treatment facilities and infrastructure. In 2021, council settled on an engineering and design firm -- JEO Consulting -- to design updates at the water treatment plant. Inspections of the city's aging sewer system continued and safety improvements were made to the wastewater treatment facility's headworks building.

Housing development and water/sewer improvements can be expected to continue into 2022, which is also an election year.

