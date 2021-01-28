Your voice, your choice: The future of David City

I was 19 years old the first time I heard the phrase, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” Apparently, it’s quite a popular phrase. But for a young adult doing difficult mission work a thousand miles from his home, it was an “aha” moment. The memory of hearing that phrase for the first time has reverberated in my mind ever since, guiding how I approach life.
Planning is an essential part of every successful effort. Indeed, a goal cannot be achieved if a path to achieve that goal is not laid. That said, every path is going to look different. Even if they are headed towards the same goal!
Every community has hopes and dreams of what it will look like and be like in the future. But only the communities who develop a plan to reach those dreams ever succeed. A plan like this known as a comprehensive plan. Why? Because it includes a comprehensive, or all-inclusive, analysis of the community and its goals, among other things. From residential needs to gaps in commerce to infrastructure necessities to recreational wishes, a comprehensive plan serves as a guide to strengthen a community’s identity and turn its culture into a force that attracts great families to live here.
At a public meeting on January 13, 2021, the City Council of David City approved a project to update David City’s Comprehensive Plan. They took a crucial step that set into motion a series of events that will change the future of our community.
Want to know the most exciting part of this? The entire community is invited to participate in this effort. You get to mold the destiny of David City! The bright future of a town is best secured when each community member steps up and plays their part in the process by making their voice heard. There will be public meetings, open houses, workshops, surveys, and other opportunities to do just that.
A comprehensive plan is not just a guidebook for city growth, city zoning, city code, or city policy. It is a guidebook for how the community will move forward—together—into the future.
The world is at an important conjecture right now. The end of the pandemic is in sight. A slew of changes is being introduced at the global and national level for government programs and regulations. And, let’s be honest, life as we knew it will never be the same. If our community is to survive, let alone thrive, in this new age, then we need to sit down together and make some decisions.
Because if we fail to plan as a community, then we are only planning to fail as a community.
Clayton Keller is the city administrator of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.