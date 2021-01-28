Your voice, your choice: The future of David City

I was 19 years old the first time I heard the phrase, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” Apparently, it’s quite a popular phrase. But for a young adult doing difficult mission work a thousand miles from his home, it was an “aha” moment. The memory of hearing that phrase for the first time has reverberated in my mind ever since, guiding how I approach life.

Planning is an essential part of every successful effort. Indeed, a goal cannot be achieved if a path to achieve that goal is not laid. That said, every path is going to look different. Even if they are headed towards the same goal!

Every community has hopes and dreams of what it will look like and be like in the future. But only the communities who develop a plan to reach those dreams ever succeed. A plan like this known as a comprehensive plan. Why? Because it includes a comprehensive, or all-inclusive, analysis of the community and its goals, among other things. From residential needs to gaps in commerce to infrastructure necessities to recreational wishes, a comprehensive plan serves as a guide to strengthen a community’s identity and turn its culture into a force that attracts great families to live here.