'You're killing me, Smalls!'

If the Pandemic of 2020 has taught us anything, it is that people crave recreation. And for good reason! We all need something that we can look forward to. Something we can participate in. Something that gives us an opportunity to triumph over our friends—in an amiable competition, of course.
Here in David City, we have two great schools that offer recreational opportunities for young kids and adolescents. We also have private organizations that organize and run sports for kids who crave more than just what their school offers. Our community is not alone in this kind of setup. Small communities across America rely on private organizations to offer recreational activities.
Earlier this year, I was made aware of an effort to centralize these recreational activities in our community. Everyone seemed convinced that the City needed to be the entity to do this. Those conversations always left me worried that the rationale for having the City do so was comparison—we were being compared to a community nearly twice our size. Simply because that community has a recreation department, people seemed to feel that we need one too. This is not the reason for creating a city-sponsored recreation department. If so, it will fail, if but because we will never stop comparing our department to theirs.
I would like everyone to understand that it is not common for a community as small as ours to have a robust city recreation department. Thankfully, “robust” can be subjective. A department that fills the needs of our community can be deemed robust, even if it would not work for another community. What we need, then, is a recreation department by David City for David City. Or in other words, a department with complete community participation.
This recent movement to establish a city recreation department needs to be channeled into action. What kind of action? Support. Volunteer hours. Ideas. Participation.
City recreation departments cannot succeed without community participation. Indeed, participation is the very lifeblood of such a department.
Now, this COVID thing… it’s pushing us all to the point where we want to turn to the virus and scream “You’re killin’ me, Smalls!” This, perhaps more than anything, has made it even more urgent that the City of David City consider creating a recreation department. Kids and adults alike need an avenue to relieve stress and earn some bragging rights over their friends.
A city recreation department would follow all COVID-19 guidelines recommended by Gov. Ricketts and Four Corners Health Department, of course. And the department would need the patience of the community as it spends the first couple years setting programs and policies into place. So, is it possible for the City of David City to have a successful recreation department? Honestly, the answer to that remains with you, the people.
On a side note, the new football field lights will be on 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. each weekday the next few weeks for those who wish to walk/run the track.
Clayton Keller is the city manager of David City. His column will be published once a month in The Banner-Press.
