'You're killing me, Smalls!'

If the Pandemic of 2020 has taught us anything, it is that people crave recreation. And for good reason! We all need something that we can look forward to. Something we can participate in. Something that gives us an opportunity to triumph over our friends—in an amiable competition, of course.

Here in David City, we have two great schools that offer recreational opportunities for young kids and adolescents. We also have private organizations that organize and run sports for kids who crave more than just what their school offers. Our community is not alone in this kind of setup. Small communities across America rely on private organizations to offer recreational activities.

Earlier this year, I was made aware of an effort to centralize these recreational activities in our community. Everyone seemed convinced that the City needed to be the entity to do this. Those conversations always left me worried that the rationale for having the City do so was comparison—we were being compared to a community nearly twice our size. Simply because that community has a recreation department, people seemed to feel that we need one too. This is not the reason for creating a city-sponsored recreation department. If so, it will fail, if but because we will never stop comparing our department to theirs.