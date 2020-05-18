Youth - May 21, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pytlik recognized for service to Legion

BRAINARD -- American Legion Rejda Post 273 of Brainard presented a Certificate of Appreciation, the American Legion Music Medal and a cash award to Maria Pytlik for her exceptional service to the Post. Pytlik is from Brainard, and has served as the Post Bugler since she was nine years old, rendering a final playing of Taps for Veterans.

She will attend Hastings College this fall, majoring in music.

CSC honors graduates with first virtual ceremony

CHADRON -- Chadron State College honored 315 candidates for graduation in a virtual commencement exercise held last Saturday. Among the graduates were the following area students: Bellwood - William Reiter, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts; Mariah Faz, Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Education; David City - Julia Witter, Bachelor of Science.

De Souza Bispo graduates from SPC

LEVELLAND, Texas -- Victoria De Souza Bispo, of David City, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Public Relations from South Plains College.

De Souza Bispo was among more than 1,300 students who are being recognized remotely for their academic achievement and resilience in a changing world.