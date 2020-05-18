Youth - May 21, 2020

Pytlik recognized for service to Legion
BRAINARD -- American Legion Rejda Post 273 of Brainard presented a Certificate of Appreciation, the American Legion Music Medal and a cash award to Maria Pytlik for her exceptional service to the Post. Pytlik is from Brainard, and has served as the Post Bugler since she was nine years old, rendering a final playing of Taps for Veterans.
She will attend Hastings College this fall, majoring in music.
CSC honors graduates with first virtual ceremony
CHADRON -- Chadron State College honored 315 candidates for graduation in a virtual commencement exercise held last Saturday. Among the graduates were the following area students: Bellwood - William Reiter, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts; Mariah Faz, Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Education; David City - Julia Witter, Bachelor of Science.
De Souza Bispo graduates from SPC
LEVELLAND, Texas -- Victoria De Souza Bispo, of David City, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Public Relations from South Plains College.
De Souza Bispo was among more than 1,300 students who are being recognized remotely for their academic achievement and resilience in a changing world.
UNL confers degrees
LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred nearly 3,500 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration held May 9. Among the graduates are the following students from area communities:
Bellwood - Allison Jean Pokorny, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; David City - Nicole Kyung Buntgen, Bachelor of Journalism; Anna Marie Kobza, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Noah Michael Pelan, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Linwood - Dustin Edward Papa, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
