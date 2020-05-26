Youth - May 28, 2020

Lyons receives scholarship
SEWARD -- Concordia's Department of Natural and Computer Sciences recognized students for their exceptional work and contributions to the department during its 19th annual awards banquet on May 6. This year's banquet was held virtually through Facebook due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the students recognized was Abby Lyons, a senior from Dwight, who received a Natural Sciences Scholarship. This scholarship is funded by current and emeriti faculty and awarded to outstanding returning seniors in a natural science program.
CCC announces graduates
Central Community College-Columbus is recognizing 2019-2020 graduate candidates.
They will be honored with an online commencement celebration, beginning June 2. This is not a live event, but visitors to the college website at www.cccneb.edu/graduation will be able to view graduate profiles, hear the graduates’ names being read, sign virtual guestbooks, and watch videos.
The following area students are among the graduates; an asterisk (*) indicates honors: Associate of Applied Science: David City - Dakota M. Andel, business administration.
Associate of Arts: Bellwood - Matthew V. Lunde and Bailey I. Uhl; David City - *Natasha N. Guico; Rising City - *Jordan A. Roberts.
Associate Degree in Nursing: David City - *Lois A. Anderson, Joseph A. Hall and Alicia R. Kouba.
Diploma: Bellwood - Hailey Phelps, early childhood education.
Concordia awards degrees
SEWARD -- Concordia University, on May 9, awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 250 graduates. The Class of 2020 was honored with an online celebration, consisting of video clips of graduates celebrating their achievements.
Among the graduates are the following students from area communities: Abie - Neely Vavrina, Bachelor of Science in Education; David City - Tylar Samek, Bachelor of Science; Rising City – Emmie Noyd, Bachelor of Science in Education.
NECC holds commencement
NORFOLK -- The 47th Commencement of Northeast Community College was held on Saturday, May 16. Due to the ongoing Directed Health Measures that are in effect, this year’s event was a virtual ceremony. The following area students are among those who graduated: Bellwood - Peter Drozda, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Utility Line; Logan Hough, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology; Brainard - Abby Pierce, Associate of Arts; Michael Coufal, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness; Colin Vandenberg, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Agribusiness; David City - Anthony Buresh, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Trevor Dozler, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice; Mason Helgoth, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology; Joseph Kindler, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control; Dwight - Ross Novotny, Associate of Arts; Rising City - Kyle Ruth, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness; Natalie Wingard, Associate Degree in Nursing; Ulysses - Cambria Klement, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science; Gavin Rech, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology.
