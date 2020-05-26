Youth - May 28, 2020

Concordia awards degrees

NECC holds commencement

NORFOLK -- The 47th Commencement of Northeast Community College was held on Saturday, May 16. Due to the ongoing Directed Health Measures that are in effect, this year’s event was a virtual ceremony. The following area students are among those who graduated: Bellwood - Peter Drozda, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Utility Line; Logan Hough, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology; Brainard - Abby Pierce, Associate of Arts; Michael Coufal, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness; Colin Vandenberg, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Agribusiness; David City - Anthony Buresh, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Trevor Dozler, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice; Mason Helgoth, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology; Joseph Kindler, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electrical Construction and Control; Dwight - Ross Novotny, Associate of Arts; Rising City - Kyle Ruth, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness; Natalie Wingard, Associate Degree in Nursing; Ulysses - Cambria Klement, Associate of Arts, Associate of Science; Gavin Rech, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology.