Youth see success at goat show

A pair of Butler County youth saw success during the 4-H goat show held July 14 during the Butler County Fair.

Callie Muntz, 11, of David City, said she’s been showing animals since she was 5. She got grand champion for the first time this year showing her goat, Peyton.

When asked how she thought she did, Callie responded, “better than I thought she'd do.”

Later on in the show, she received her second grand champion title.

“I think she did awesome,” said Callie’s mother, Janelle. “I'm very proud of her.”

Taya Pinneo, 15, grabbed several titles herself for the goat show. Pinneo said she lives in Rising City with her dad and in Bellwood with her mom.

“We raise all of our goats and I own all my goats. So it's pretty exciting to get to win that,” Pinneo said.

Pinneo showed her female goat, Coco, and her two male goats, Floyd and Harry.

“I think they did well for how much time I had to work with them because I play a lot of high school sports,” Pinneo said. “So I didn't get to work (with them) as much as normal.”

She added that she’s been showing goats for three years now. Also at the fair this year, she took part in the horse and pig shows.

Pinneo noted she prepares for the fair by walking her goats daily, typically twice a day.

“We feed them treats, just kind of get them used to us,” she said.

Like Callie, this was also the first time Pinneo had done this well at the county fair.

For senior goat showman, Miriam Frasher took grand champion while Antonia Nachal was named reserve champ.

Drew Wachal was grand champ for intermediate goat showman with Taya Pinneo being named the reserve champion.

For junior goat showman, Riley Coufal was named grand champion while Callie Muntz took the title of reserve champion.

In breeding doe kid, Drew Wachal was grand champ with Bella Christian being named reserve champion.

Callie Muntz was named grand champion for breeding yearling doe and Antonia Wachal was the reserve champ.

For market doe, Callie Muntz was also the grand champ with Taya Pinneo being named the reserve champ. Taya Pinneo was named both the grand and reserve champions for market wether.

John Neary, of Arlington, served as the judge of the goat and sheep show.

On July 14, the small animal and rabbit shows were also held. The broiler and poultry show and the 4-H/FFA swine show were both held the following day. On July 16, the 4-H/FFA beef show was held with the 4-H/FFA livestock subsidy auction and awards being held on July 17.

Check out the full Butler County Fair results in an upcoming edition of The Banner-Press.