Area students earn honors at CCC

Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2020 spring semester.

The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average: Bellwood - Bailey Uhl; David City - Hal Schlotfeld; Rising City - Jordan Roberts.

Students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99: Bellwood - Josie Cudaback and Jackie Drozda; David City - Jaryed Fountain and Macyn Moravec.

SRC students earn scholarships

Shelby-Rising City Public Schools has announced 2020 graduates who have earned scholarships and awards:

Julia Augustin - Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship, Shelby-Rising City FFA Scholarship, Shelby Scholars Scholarship.