Frontier Cooperative donates to local FFA chapter

LINCOLN -- Frontier Cooperative has donated to the Nebraska FFA Foundation to directly support local FFA chapter needs. Thirteen FFA chapters received a grant, including East Butler, who received a grant for $2,000 to strengthen their agricultural education program. They are going to work to increase student leadership and course offerings to create pathways for their students to follow. For the student leadership, they plan to take the Strengths Finder assessment, have a team building retreat on the ropes course and visit local businesses. The updated course offerings they are planning to offer include plant and animal systems. This grant will help purchase hands-on tools.