Frontier Cooperative donates to local FFA chapter
LINCOLN -- Frontier Cooperative has donated to the Nebraska FFA Foundation to directly support local FFA chapter needs. Thirteen FFA chapters received a grant, including East Butler, who received a grant for $2,000 to strengthen their agricultural education program. They are going to work to increase student leadership and course offerings to create pathways for their students to follow. For the student leadership, they plan to take the Strengths Finder assessment, have a team building retreat on the ropes course and visit local businesses. The updated course offerings they are planning to offer include plant and animal systems. This grant will help purchase hands-on tools.
Sisco earns scholarship
SEWARD -- Concordia University, Nebraska's department of art recently announced this year's scholarship recipients.
These scholarships are typically awarded based on a student's artwork in the annual Student Art Show that takes place in April and judged by Concordia's full-time art faculty. This year's exhibition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and instead, students applied for each scholarship and endowment.
Sam Sisco, a junior from David City, received the Wayne and Wanda Lillich Endowment - Lillich Graphic Design Award. This award recognizes a student or students in the area of graphic design that exemplifies professionalism, high attention to the craft of the discipline and overall quality of their design work.
Kouba inducted into honor society
Thirteen Central Community College students have been inducted into the Delta Nu chapter of Alpha Delta Nu, the only honor society for associate degree nursing students. Among the inductees is Alicia Kouba of David City.
Students are invited to apply for membership during their final year of nursing school. To qualify for membership, they must have at least a B in all nursing courses at the time of the invitation and a high GPA. They also must demonstrate high academic and ethical integrity and complete a service project that helps the community and recruits individuals into the nursing field.
East Butler Foundation Awards scholarships to seniors
The East Butler Foundation has awarded 70 scholarships to East Butler graduating seniors. The Foundation's scholarships are funded by generous donors as well as fundraising efforts. The Foundation Board hosts an annual Golf Scramble, Basketball and Volleyball Tournament as well as Sporting Clay Shoot to raise funds to support our graduates.
Amanda Aerts: Arthur J. & Virginia M. Hoffbauer Memorial, East Butler Foundation Legacy, Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better, William Perk Family/East Butler Foundation Matching Fund – Alternate, Mari Pesek Math & Science – Alternate.
Sophia Bergman: Wake Charitable Foundation, East Butler Foundation, East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better, Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial.
Olivia Bohac: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better, East Butler Foundation, Arthur J. & Virginia M. Hoffbauer Memorial – Alternate.
Sydney Christensen: Mari Pesek Math & Science, East Butler Foundation Interview, Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation Even Better.
Lexis Haney: East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better, Fortik Technical/East Butler Foundation Matching Fund, Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial.
Kailyn Hummel: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better.
Matthew Janak: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, William Perk Family/East Butler Foundation Matching Fund, East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better, First Nebraska Bank – Brainard Branch – Alternate.
Morgan Jones: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation Interview.
Nolan Makovicka: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better.
Angelyna Mitchem: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial.
Madyson Paseka: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better.
Elizabeth Pernicek: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation, East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better, East Butler Foundation Legacy, Fortik Technical/East Butler Foundation Matching Fund – Alternate.
Austin Pierce: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation, First Nebraska Bank – Brainard Branch, East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better, East Butler Foundation Legacy – Alternate.
Jaden Rhynalds: Career Start/East Butler Foundation Matching Fund, Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation Even Better, East Butler Foundation Legacy – Alternate.
Justin Sousek: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation Certified/Specialized Career, East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better, Career Start/East Butler Foundation Matching Fund – Alternate.
Erin Timoney: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation Certified/Specialized Career, East Butler Foundation Interview, East Butler Foundation Even Better, Pekarek Ag/East Butler Foundation Matching Fund.
Wade Wright: Dean R. Rolfsmeier Memorial, East Butler Foundation Even Better.
Students receive scholarships from UNL
LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has offered more than 5,500 university-wide scholarships to the 2020 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. The total potential value of the scholarships is nearly $56 million. Area students who received scholarships include the following: David City - Spencer Allen, Regents; Skylar Busch, Husker Power; Maria Carter, Regents; Wyatt Moravec, Regents; Daphne Vizcarra Navarro, Husker Power; David City Aquinas - Elizabeth Aschoff, David City, Husker Traditions; Maria Buresh, Husker Traditions; Isabel Coufal, Regents; Macy Kobza, Husker Traditions; Darian Krenk, Husker Power; Morgan Littlefield, Husker Power; Lily Plasek, Husker Traditions; Maria Pytlik, Husker Traditions; Allison Rerucha, Power; Travis Roh, Husker Traditions; Owen Schramm, Husker Power; East Butler - Amanda Aerts, Husker Power and Nebraska Achievement; Kailyn Hummel, Husker Power; Matthew Janak, Regents; Elizabeth Pernicek, Regents; Shelby-Rising City - Bailey Belt, Husker Power; Alyssa Blohm, Husker Power; Aspyn Harrison, Husker Power; Grant Lindsley, Husker Traditions; Alison Nekl, Husker Traditions; Jett Pinneo, Husker Traditions; Jayce Vrbka, Husker Power.
