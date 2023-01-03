Zavodny reflects on last 12 years as David City mayor

When asked about his 12 years as mayor of David City, Alan Zavodny said it both took forever and went fast.

Zavodny, who attended his last David City Council meeting as mayor on Dec. 14, said he initially ran for the position as he found himself saying “someone needs to do this” but nobody was really stepping up to do it.

“I decided, ‘you’re someone’ and with my job, I think I have a skill set that fits it pretty well because I have experience with budgets and making payroll and solving problems and crises,” Zavodny said. “They did a joke one time and they made me a nameplate that said ‘chaos coordinator.’ So I’m used to solving problems.”

He currently works at NorthStar Services, which serves individuals with developmental disabilities and covers 22 counties in Northeast Nebraska.

Zavodny has lived the majority of his life in David City, having grown up on a farm. He has two sons, the oldest of which is getting ready to graduate from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the youngest is a high school student.

Zavodny said he feels his accomplishments as mayor have been redevelopment of the downtown and getting the city in a good financial position, though there will always be people who say the city is broke.

“Even when I was a candidate it was ‘I will listen to any suggestion but you better show me how we’re going to pay for it; there needs to be a revenue stream’ and that has served us well,” he said.

Also, the City of David City has good employees, he added.

“They’re out in the public. They take more than their fair share of criticism, but they do a good job,” Zavodny said.

A controversy that Zavodny said he has been asked if the biggest issue he’s had to deal with as mayor is the mask mandate in 2020. Zavodny had signed an executive order mandating masks in David City. Petition papers circulated some time later for Zavodny’s recall.

Two years later, Zavodny said he has no regrets about that decision.

“I want to reaffirm this so people who really don’t like it can get mad again, but we didn’t have a vaccine, hospitals were at capacity for hundreds of miles radius and I talked to (Butler County Health Care Center Chief Executive Officer) Don Naiberk, he said if we can slow it down 5% or 10%, we can make it through,” Zavodny said. “Given the same facts I had then, I would do the same thing.”

Zavodny noted that although he didn’t like wearing masks himself, he believed there to be a vulnerable population of residents who most likely needed that protection.

He never intended to serve as David City mayor for 12 years, he said, as he is in favor of term limits. As he described it, he believed serving for eight years made sense.

“When the eight was up, we were right in the middle of downtown. It wasn’t quite done and I didn’t feel it was right for someone to have to pick up where that was kind of in the middle of things,” Zavodny said. “I had a lot of people encouraging me to do at least four more years, so I decided to do that. It’s funny, you have people who are probably celebrating that I’m not here anymore and people who said they’d wish you keep going. It’s just the right time. I feel good about it.”

Jessica Miller was sworn in as mayor at a reorganizational meeting of the David City Council on Dec. 14. She had served on the council for a few years before tossing her hat into the ring for mayor.

Miller is a teacher at Aquinas Catholic Elementary School and has six children.

On Dec. 14, Miller presented Zavodny and council member John Vandenburg with tokens of appreciation for their service to the City of David City.

“Thank you for your time. I know it’s not easy especially having a family, I do not look forward to trying to fill your shoes,” Miller had joked to Zavodny.

Zavodny said he believes Miller will do a great job as mayor.

“There’s a learning curve. She’s got a lot of challenges,” Zavodny said, noting the incoming Ag Processing Inc. plant, the AKRS Equipment Solutions expansion, Timpte and housing. “She’s got a good level head and listens. If people give her time and she gets the right supports around her, she’ll do a great job. I want to make sure I emphasize this: the mayor doesn’t do anything by themselves. It takes city employees, it takes teams on every single thing you accomplish. She’s smart enough to get the right people around her and she’ll do well.”

There will definitely be times that residents will Miller’s decisions, he added.

“What people don’t see behind the scenes is you do a lot of homework and you listen to a lot of different people,” Zavodny said. “There’s no way you can share that with the public all the time – all the time you put in listening to different viewpoints on things then you make a decision, you live with it.”

As for his future, Zavodny said he is considering his options.

“I turned 60 in June, so I’ll be 61 next year. I think there’s some different things I want to try to do, and my last boy at home will be graduating next year,” he said.

There is not yet any specific date that he will retire from his job.

“I always joked … they’re going to carry me out of somewhere feet first because all I know how to do is work,” Zavodny said. “I’ve done it since I was very little on the farm and always helping there, so I don’t know what I would do. If I want to stay married, and my wife would support this statement, I better find something to do because she won’t want me around all the time. So we’ll see.”

It’s been an honor to serve as mayor for 12 years, he said.

“I woke up every morning really wanting to make the community better. I came into office without an axe to grind or an agenda, and I’m leaving the same way,” Zavodny said. “…I think I was able to get through 12 years without losing my integrity or losing self, and I think that’s pretty good.”