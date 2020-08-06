Next generation of Scouts take the field

"Instead of those kids coming in and only getting four years of our program, we're going to get two more years at junior high doing exactly what we're learning," Evans said. "I tell our high school kids, 'You come through our system, by the time you're juniors and seniors you should be studs, because you've mentally repped these things over and over.' Now they don't have to thing about it. They're just doing it."

At this age, Evans is mostly focusing on teaching technique and terminology. This is only the second year Evans has been coaching the program, so for many of the players, they're still advancing in their understanding.

"They need to know our system" Evans said. "Just the base stuff is all we're teaching."

The camp was also an opportunity for the high school players to share their love of football

One player who said he's enjoyed helping out this week is incoming sophomore Caden Denker, who plays tight end and defensive end.

"It's been great," he said. "I know these guys are the future of the program. To be out here teaching them things they need to know is a good feeling."

Being a sophomore, some of the players he's teaching will be on his team in the next two years.