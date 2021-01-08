Nickolite leads Aquinas to seventh dual victory

The Cardinals went on a run starting at 285 winning the next four matches to take a 21-18 lead over the Monarchs.

Class C No. 2 at 126 senior Zach Zitek put Aquinas back on track with a pin against sophomore Ted Hemmingsen to give Aquinas a 24-21 victory. The Monarchs led the dual the rest of the way.

Senior Noah Scott pinned sophomore Aiden Nore in the first period at 132 and No. 2 junior Hunter Vandenberg sweated out a 4-3 victory over sophomore Jaxon Schafer at 138.

Vandenberg scored a takedown in the first but surrendered an escape and a takedown in the second to fall behind 3-2. He escaped before the end of the second to tie the score at 3-3. Vandenberg chose to start the third on bottom and scored the match-winning escape.

Nickolite won at 145 before Boone Central broke the four-match win streak with a victory at 152.

No. 2 senior Nolan Eller ended the dual on a high note at 160 pinning junior Ashton Schafer in the second period.