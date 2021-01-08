Nickolite leads Aquinas to seventh dual victory

Aquinas junior Christopher Nickolite added to his legacy on Jan. 7 in a dual against Boone Central in Albion.
The Monarchs led the Cardinals 33-21 with three duals left to go so a win of any kind would secure the seventh dual win of the season and keep Aquinas undefeated in duals over the last two years.
Nickolite backed up his No. 3 ranking in Class C at 145 pounds pinning sophomore Samuel Grape in the first period to improve to 16-1 on the season.
Overall Aquinas went 8-6 in matches against Boone Central.
Junior Marcus Eickmeier started things off for Aquinas at 170 pounds, pinning sophomore Eli Dozler with eight seconds remaining in the second period.
Junior Michael Andel extended the Monarchs lead to 12-0 pinning senior Richard Cleveland in the third period.
Boone Central won via pinfall at 195 but junior Reilly Miller swung momentum in the Monarchs favor pinning junior Camden Moser at 220.
The Cardinals went on a run starting at 285 winning the next four matches to take a 21-18 lead over the Monarchs.
Class C No. 2 at 126 senior Zach Zitek put Aquinas back on track with a pin against sophomore Ted Hemmingsen to give Aquinas a 24-21 victory. The Monarchs led the dual the rest of the way.
Senior Noah Scott pinned sophomore Aiden Nore in the first period at 132 and No. 2 junior Hunter Vandenberg sweated out a 4-3 victory over sophomore Jaxon Schafer at 138.
Vandenberg scored a takedown in the first but surrendered an escape and a takedown in the second to fall behind 3-2. He escaped before the end of the second to tie the score at 3-3. Vandenberg chose to start the third on bottom and scored the match-winning escape.
Nickolite won at 145 before Boone Central broke the four-match win streak with a victory at 152.
No. 2 senior Nolan Eller ended the dual on a high note at 160 pinning junior Ashton Schafer in the second period.
Aquinas will be in action next on Jan. 9 in the Monarch-Scout Duals in David City.