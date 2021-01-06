No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh shuts down Aquinas

Aquinas girls have played some of the best teams in the state this season. In the Monarch's eight losses, four come to ranked teams and two additional come to teams with only one loss.
Jan. 5 was no different when the Monarchs (2-8) faced off against C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh (11-0) in a 44-25 home loss.
Clarkson/Leigh jumped out to an early lead using a press defense to force turnovers and run out to an 8-0 lead. The Monarchs committed 18 turnovers during the game.
"It was a rough state are we were about ready to get the doors blown off," head coach Nathan Wall said. "We responded really nicely. We gave the No. 1 team in the state a nice battle for three quarters. I'm really happy with how the girls responded to a really difficult start for us."
Nearly halfway through the first quarter, senior Emma Sellers sank a pair of free throws for the first points of the game for Aquinas. Sellers sank two more later and senior Madisen Jelinek scored the first Monarch field goal with seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Aquinas attempted to rally in the second quarter and went on a 9-2 run in the middle, in large part due to seven points from Jelinek. The run closed the gap to 22-17 headed into the half.
Clarkson/Leigh pulled away for good in the third quarter after scoring the first 11 points of the second half.
Aquinas' 25 points are the third-lowest point total of the season for the Monarchs.
"Clarkson/Leigh contests every single pass, every single dribble and every single shot," Wall said. "They don't give up anything easier ever. Coach (Matt) Murren scouts extremely hard so he knew everything that we were going to do. They just don't make any mistakes on the defensive end of things."
Aquinas did have some success on defense. Clarkson/Leigh is averaging over 50 points a game.
Wall was happy with how the Monarchs slowed down the No. 1 team.
"We're a solid defensive team," Wall said. "I'm always confident about our defense. I'm always confident that, that is going to give us a chance to stay in the game. We're still trying to figure out the offensive side of things."
Jelinek led the Monarchs with eight points, freshman Jordyn Bohuslavsky scored six and Seller finished with four. Jelinek also hauled in a team-high five rebounds.
Clarkson/Leigh outrebounded Aquinas 31-13.
Aquinas is now 0-2 against Clarkson/Leigh after losing last year, 39-36.
Aquinas is in action next at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday at Pierce.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net