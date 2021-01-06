No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh shuts down Aquinas

Aquinas girls have played some of the best teams in the state this season. In the Monarch's eight losses, four come to ranked teams and two additional come to teams with only one loss.

Jan. 5 was no different when the Monarchs (2-8) faced off against C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh (11-0) in a 44-25 home loss.

Clarkson/Leigh jumped out to an early lead using a press defense to force turnovers and run out to an 8-0 lead. The Monarchs committed 18 turnovers during the game.

"It was a rough state are we were about ready to get the doors blown off," head coach Nathan Wall said. "We responded really nicely. We gave the No. 1 team in the state a nice battle for three quarters. I'm really happy with how the girls responded to a really difficult start for us."

Nearly halfway through the first quarter, senior Emma Sellers sank a pair of free throws for the first points of the game for Aquinas. Sellers sank two more later and senior Madisen Jelinek scored the first Monarch field goal with seconds remaining in the first quarter.