Abigail Pleskac

Abigail Lee Pleskac

Abigail Lee Pleskac, infant daughter of Neil Allan and Shannon Lee (Newport) Pleskac, was born on Jan. 20, 2023, in Omaha, Nebraska and passed away later that day.

Private family graveside service will be held at St. Luke's cemetery in near Loma, Nebraska.

Neil and Shannon were blessed to have spent 18 hours with her. Abigail is the most beautiful thing that they hold in their hearts.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her parents, Neil and Shannon Pleskac; big sister, Amelia; grandparents, Lee and Sherry Newport of Grand Island and Gary and Diane Pleskac of Loma; aunts and uncles, Heather and Jared Potter of Valparaiso, Sean and Shelby Schwartz of Grand Island, Don and Calli Benes of Valparaiso and Riley and Kristen Benes of Valparaiso; and numerous cousins.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Abigail.