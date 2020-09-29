Aggie Svoboda

February 8, 1921-September 24, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, with the Rev. Jay Buhman, Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of service on Monday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Committal will be in Dwight Assumption Cemetery, Dwight.

Aggie was born Feb. 8, 1921, in Ulysses, to Joseph and Matilda (Slovacek) Kulhanek. She attended school in Dwight. On Dec. 2, 1935, she married Louis H. Svoboda at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lincoln. Aggie was well known in the area for her cooking and baking as well as all the teaching she did regarding her Czech heritage. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, the PCCW and the Heritage Club. Her children said "if you said she loved cooking, baking, teaching and dancing, that would sum up her life". Aggie was truly the matriarch of her family, and enjoyed all the time she had to spend with them. Aggie had a list of aver 30 places they called home over the years, living in their David City home the last 30 years.