Albert A. “Al” Bongers

December 19, 1945 - January 15, 2022

Albert A. “Al” Bongers, 76, of Brainard/Wahoo, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Wahoo.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard with the Rev. Steven Snitily, Celebrant. Visitation without family present is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Additional visitation is Wednesday from 9-9:30 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. rosary, both at the church. Committal with military rites by American Legion Rejda Post #273 of Brainard and V.F.W. Post #5814 of David City at St. Mary's Cemetery in David City, Nebraska.

Albert “Al” Bongers was born on Dec. 19, 1945, to Albert “Hidy” and Dorothy (Vandenberg) Bongers and passed away on Jan. 15, 2022, at the age of 76 years and 27 days. Al attended Holy Trinity elementary and David City Public High School graduating with the class of 1964. He attended the University of Nebraska where he was a walk on for the football program and left early to enlist in the Air Force where he served in Vietnam. Al married Ellen Johnson on July 8, 1967, and had four children. Al was a farmer, bus driver (48 years), and owner of Hidy’s Farm Service where he initially was a car mechanic and then transitioned to selling and servicing mowers and other small engines. He enjoyed buying cars at the auction to help his sons with Bongers Auto.

Al was a member of Holy Trinity church and choir. He was a member of Legion Rejda Post 273 and a trustee for David City VFW Post 5814. Al also was a volunteer firefighter at the Brainard Fire Department for 48 years and he served as an assistant chief for several years. Al and Ellen enjoyed traveling and took trips to Seattle to visit his sister, toured the Rockies and the Smokies on a motorcycle, drove both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts as well as many camping/boating trips. They attended kids/grandchildren events and enjoyed the last few years at a lake house on Lake Wanahoo.

Al is survived by his wife, Ellen of Brainard/Wahoo; children, John (Kim) Bongers of Brainard, Janice (Roger) Benes of Winterset, Iowa, Joel (Lisa) Bongers of David City and Jennifer (Jeff) Hilger of Wahoo; eight grandchildren, Cory and Nick Benes, Carynn and Leah Bongers, Zach and Harlie Bongers and Graeme and Ellese Hilger; brothers-in-law, Larry Moser and Howard Wagner; and sister-in-law: Jackie Ficken.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dorothy Bongers; sister, Mary Lou Moser; parents-in-law, Erick and Winifred Johnson; brothers-in-law, Oscar Kramp, Wilfred Ficken and Wilbert "Bud" Ficken; and sisters-in-law, Wilma Kramp, Cleora Ficken and Wyona "Onie" Wagner.

Memorials to the family for future designation.