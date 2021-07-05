Albin Rerucha

June 26, 1926- July 1, 2021

Albin Rerucha, 95, of Bruno, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno, Nebraska. I nterment with military honors was in the St. Anthony's Cemetery.

Albin was born on the family farm south of Bruno, on June 26, 1926, to Thomas and Sophie (Rech). He attended District 61 and Brainard High School, graduating in 1944. He was drafted into the Army, serving with the 5th Army, retrieving and guarding prisoners of war in the waning months of WWII.

After proudly serving his country, he returned to Bruno raising crops and livestock with his father and brother, Edward. Over his sixty plus years of farming, Albin saw many changes from horse drawn equipment to GPS. He also earned his pilot's license serving with the Civil Air Patrol.

Albin was a devoted Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Anthony de Padua parish in Bruno, Nebraska. He also served on the parish council and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He became an acolyte at age 74.