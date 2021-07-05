Albin Rerucha
June 26, 1926- July 1, 2021
Albin Rerucha, 95, of Bruno, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno, Nebraska. I nterment with military honors was in the St. Anthony's Cemetery.
Albin was born on the family farm south of Bruno, on June 26, 1926, to Thomas and Sophie (Rech). He attended District 61 and Brainard High School, graduating in 1944. He was drafted into the Army, serving with the 5th Army, retrieving and guarding prisoners of war in the waning months of WWII.
After proudly serving his country, he returned to Bruno raising crops and livestock with his father and brother, Edward. Over his sixty plus years of farming, Albin saw many changes from horse drawn equipment to GPS. He also earned his pilot's license serving with the Civil Air Patrol.
Albin was a devoted Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Anthony de Padua parish in Bruno, Nebraska. He also served on the parish council and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He became an acolyte at age 74.
One of our greatest generations, Albin lived by his love of God, family, and country. He was always proud of his family. He took great interest in his nieces and nephews and their families.
Albin is survived by sister-in-law, Nadine Rerucha, 12 nieces and nephews, 38 great nieces and nephews, and 18 great-great nieces and nephews.
Albin was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters-in-law, Anton (Lucille) Rezac, Edward, Richard (MaryLou) Polacek, Benedict, Joseph (MaryLou) Bartek, niece, LuAnn Partusch, great nephew, Aaron Partusch, great-great nieces, Therese Venzor and Imogen Rose Patrick.
Memorials can be directed towards Masses or Family Wishes for later designation.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City was in charge of arrangements.