Aldeane Houdek Horning

May 9, 1941 - May 3, 2021

She was born on May 9, 1941, on the farm in Brainard, Nebraska, to James Houdek and Mae Sedlak Houdek. In 1943 the family moved to a farm in Ulysses, Nebraska, and in 1956 to Columbus, Nebraska. Aldeane worked as a waitress during high school. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1958. On Dec. 31, 1960, she married Charles “Butch” Horning in Columbus, Nebraska. To this union four children were born: Ron, Carla, Jimmy and Gary. Aldeane went on harvest for several years before graduating from beauty school, and she enjoyed a lengthy career as a beautician. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, and playing music on piano and accordion. She was very involved in the Wakita Celebration for a number of years. Aldeane was a fun-loving person and never met a stranger. While the movie “Twister” was being shot in Wakita, Aldeane met many of the actors and actresses. She loved visiting the bridges of Madison County.