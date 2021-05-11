Aldeane Houdek Horning
May 9, 1941 - May 3, 2021
Aldeane Houdek Horning passed from this life on May 3, 2021, at her home in Lahoma after a long battle with her health.
A memorial gathering was held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Ron Horning's home. Burial will be in Nebraska at a later date.
She was born on May 9, 1941, on the farm in Brainard, Nebraska, to James Houdek and Mae Sedlak Houdek. In 1943 the family moved to a farm in Ulysses, Nebraska, and in 1956 to Columbus, Nebraska. Aldeane worked as a waitress during high school. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1958. On Dec. 31, 1960, she married Charles “Butch” Horning in Columbus, Nebraska. To this union four children were born: Ron, Carla, Jimmy and Gary. Aldeane went on harvest for several years before graduating from beauty school, and she enjoyed a lengthy career as a beautician. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, and playing music on piano and accordion. She was very involved in the Wakita Celebration for a number of years. Aldeane was a fun-loving person and never met a stranger. While the movie “Twister” was being shot in Wakita, Aldeane met many of the actors and actresses. She loved visiting the bridges of Madison County.
Survivors include her children, Ron and Chris Horning of Medford, Carla Cink of Sallisaw, Gary Horning of Moore and James Horning and Kimmy Johnson of Enid; siblings, Arnold Houdek of Seward, Nebraska, Jeanne (Houkek) Laurenroth and husband Gerald of Crete, Nebraska, and James and Bonnie Houdek of St. Petersburg, Florida; grandchildren, Natisha Crews, Eric Samuels, Scott Corderman, Megan Cink, Keeley Horning, Mikayla Ramirez, Tatum Horning, Brock Horning and Brant Horning; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to OMRF – Cancer Division through the funeral home.
